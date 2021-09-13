ASK A COP: Can teens with a school permit drive to activities?

Q. Are teenagers allowed to drive to football games if they have a school permit?

A. Yes. Anyone who has a valid school permit may operate a motor vehicle unsupervised while driving to and from school. They must take the most direct and accessible route. The permit holder is also able to drive to extracurricular or school-related activities at the school he or she attends. The permit holder is able to drive family members who reside with them as well. A school permit holder may drive anytime when accompanied by a licensed driver who is at least 21 years old.

If you are curious about the requirements for a school permit, here they are:

— The individual must reside outside a city of 5,000 or attend a school outside a city of 5,000 or more people.

— Prior to submitting an application the individual must successfully complete a DMV approved driver safety course and pass a written and driving test given by the course instructor or present a 50-hour certification form signed by a parent, guardian, or licensed driver who is at least 21 years old. The 50-hour certification form must be obtained from the DMV and must indicate that at least 10 hours of motor vehicle operation was between sunset and sunrise.