Banner County elects slate of newcomers for county offices

The elected officials in Banner County will have an almost entirely new composition next year.

Due to electoral defeats or candidates not running, the upcoming slate of county officials will look very different in Harrisburg. Of the existing officials whose seats were up for grabs, only County Attorney Mark Kovarik and County Surveyor Carl Gilbert were retained.

County Treasurer Chelsea Mossberg ran as a write-in and County Sheriff Stanley McKnight did not seek re-election. Voters selected deputy treasurer Kathy Natale and deputy sheriff K. Zane Hopkins, respectively, to replace them.

In all other county-level races, the incumbents were defeated. County Commissioners Sharon Sandberg and Robert Post received 113 and 108 votes, respectively. Robin Darnall and Laif Anderson, both write-in candidates, received a respective 221 and 254 votes to become the new county commissioners.

Katie West, also a write-in candidate, won the Banner County clerk race against incumbent Lisa Cross. She prevailed in her race 230 votes to 138.

Incumbent Bernice Huffman also lost to challenger Kacy Krakow in the County Assessor race, 292 votes to 80.

Huffman, along with former County Treasurer Monty Stoddard and County Clerk’s Office employee Caily Reece were convicted on charges of attempted public indecency, a Class III misdemeanor, in April.

They were caught consuming alcohol and having intercourse in the county courthouse in December 2021. Stoddard resigned from his post in June, with Mossberg becoming the new treasurer.

The new slew of candidates will represent the approximately 500 voters of the Panhandle’s least-populous county.

The Star-Herald reached out to Darnall, Krakow and West for comment on their victories but had not yet received responses by press time.