Blood talks campaign goals with potential voters at Gering campaign stop

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood handily won her party's nomination during the primary election with more than 90% of the vote. On the campaign trail before November's general election, she told supporters she’s sticking to proven strategy to attract voters as she stumped in Gering.

“I noticed that a lot of campaigns do change their strategy after the primary, but we came out of the gate from the beginning,” Blood said before a town hall Friday, Sept. 9 at the Gering Civic Center. "We pointed out that there were a lot of opportunities for effective change and that we had a plan to change those things, and we have campaigned on that since September.”

Blood told the audience her solution would be to use strategic planning, traveling across the state to see what issues impact different areas the most.

“We’re going to say. ‘OK, what are your priorities in this part of the state?’” she explained to the Star-Herald.

She mentioned workforce housing, law enforcement and infrastructure as examples people could bring up. Blood said she’d take the top three issues at each stop, then meet with elected officials, nonprofits and public-private partnerships for additional details to determine what can or cannot be done, set priorities, and mirror the state’s budget to reflect those priorities.

Blood began her speech by describing how she’d wanted to be a state senator since she first took a trip to the Nebraska capitol, and how she won city and state elections early in her political career despite being outspent. She told the Star-Herald her campaign strategy revolves around meeting with voters and called it a "ninja campaign."

“People will tell you all the issues, what to vote against but never what to vote for,” Blood said. “… We have all this stuff where taxpayers are being bamboozled, and I want them to be angry about that because they are constantly lied to in every election.”

In particular, Blood told the audience that politicians don’t want to lower property taxes so they have a reoccurring issue to run for re-election on. She said if Nebraska were to pass a consumption tax, a proposal set forth by some Republicans in recent legislative sessions, the state would be “$4 billion in the hole with no way out of it.”

She went over the various pillars of her campaign, which focus on education, public wellbeing, infrastructure and growing the state. Blood also discussed some of the bills she’d passed or proposed during her time in the State Legislature such as the property tax "circuit breaker" bill from 2019.

Blood said a focus of her campaign would be recruiting recent early retirees to rejoin the workforce instead of trying to grow the economy from out of state.

“We keep looking at these new, magical ways to bring people into the state. We’ve wasted millions of dollars on those and it’s not been successful, when we have our own goldmine in the state and we just have to figure out how to mine that.”

She said focusing on schooling, including community college and through partnerships with private companies to train students, may help keep younger workers in Nebraska.

“We’ve invested tens of millions in our community colleges, and we have the infrastructure, and we’re going to give every high school senior the opportunity to go to community college for up to two years … and the state will pay for it,” she said.

The candidate also opined that the state is not proactive enough on solving issues. She argued prison overcrowding could be lessened by having nonviolent offenders under supervision, working jobs and receiving counseling, rather than not having them do anything while incarcerated.

She also said the state is slow to implement new technology such as broadband services or artificial intelligence (AI) for agricultural use.

“We miss opportunities when it comes to tech,” Blood said. “We always depend on the university, which is a good thing, but we always do study after study and never pull the trigger on things, and when we do, we were like the 48th state to do it.”

After Blood’s speech, she answered a few questions from those in attendance. This was her second campaign stop of the day, and she said she would continue the tour over the weekend.