Blueprint Nebraska unveils modernized tax plan

All of the new tax rates would be staggered to those levels over the next 10 years. State inheritance tax would also be eliminated, allowing Nebraska to retain an estimated 10% of the state’s retirees, according to information presented during the conference. Refundable and nonrefundable credits would also be eliminated. The state’s sales tax rates would remain the same, though additional services, including some medical services, would be taxed.

This new plan was the culmination of three years worth of research, feedback and brainstorming. It was one of 15 economic initiatives Blueprint is advancing, this one being specially crafted to grow Nebraska’s population.

Blueprint’s chair of the tax modernization working group Jim Greisch said, “We have a people problem in Nebraska. This plan was designed to attract more residents.”

Many of the created jobs would be in agriculture, manufacturing and construction.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Previous tax plan proposals focused on certain regions or particular industries, but Blueprint’s plan encompasses the entire state.

“The difference between this plan and all of those that preceded it is we’ve dynamically modeled the impact of the choices made in creating the plan to create a more holistic outcome,” Greisch said.