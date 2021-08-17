Blueprint Nebraska unveils modernized tax plan

Blueprint Nebraska leaders presented a proposed tax modernization plan that they say would result in improved economic outcomes including $65 billion in gross state product. Leaders, who presented the plan at a press conference held in Omaha and offered virtually Tuesday, also tout that the plan will bring in $40 billion in statewide personal income and more than 65,000 new jobs and residents.
“We wake up today with a very narrow base, and very high rates, and we’re a little out of whack,” steering committee co-chair Lance Fritz, CEO of Union Pacific Corp. and one of the plan’s designers, said. “This tax modernization is designed to fix that.”
Owen Palm, co-chair of Blueprint Nebraska and CEO of 21st Century Holdings in Scottsbluff, said. “The Blueprint Nebraska plan will give communities in greater Nebraska a distinct advantage for retaining and attracting workforce talent, by providing the region’s best balance of economic opportunity and quality of life.”
If enacted by the state, the plan would lower individual income tax to 4.99% for those earning more than $50,000 per year, or $100,000 for married couples. It would also exempt all income tax for those making less than those amounts. The current income tax rate is 6.84%.
The plan also aims to set corporate tax rates at 4% for companies making below $100,000 and 4.99% for those above that number. Current levels are 5.58% and 7.81%, respectively.
All of the new tax rates would be staggered to those levels over the next 10 years. State inheritance tax would also be eliminated, allowing Nebraska to retain an estimated 10% of the state’s retirees, according to information presented during the conference. Refundable and nonrefundable credits would also be eliminated. The state’s sales tax rates would remain the same, though additional services, including some medical services, would be taxed.
This new plan was the culmination of three years worth of research, feedback and brainstorming. It was one of 15 economic initiatives Blueprint is advancing, this one being specially crafted to grow Nebraska’s population.
Blueprint’s chair of the tax modernization working group Jim Greisch said, “We have a people problem in Nebraska. This plan was designed to attract more residents.”
Many of the created jobs would be in agriculture, manufacturing and construction.
Previous tax plan proposals focused on certain regions or particular industries, but Blueprint’s plan encompasses the entire state.
“The difference between this plan and all of those that preceded it is we’ve dynamically modeled the impact of the choices made in creating the plan to create a more holistic outcome,” Greisch said.
Greisch said the plan would keep existing services intact, and wouldn’t transfer local taxing power to Lincoln. He reiterated it is not the overall plan, but simply one possible solution.
The conference drew immediate reactions from other Nebraskan policy organizations.
“We appreciate everyone who brings ideas to the table to solve the monumental task of reforming our state’s tax structure. As I travel the state and visit with Nebraskans, it is clear property tax relief is still the highest priority for residential, commercial, and agricultural property owners,” Nebraska Farm Bureau president Mark McHargue said.
Other groups were more skeptical of the proposed policy’s outcomes.
“Our initial look at the report left us with several questions and concerns, most notably that many low- and middle-income families would pay significantly more in taxes,” Renne Fry, executive director of the Lincoln-based OpenSky Policy institute, said in a statement. “As is often the case with reports like this, the devil is in the details and a cursory glance left us skeptical about the possible benefits of these tax changes.”
State Sen. Carol Blood also sent out a press release, saying she had questions about the proposal.
It is up to the state senate’s legislature committee and Gov. Pete Ricketts to turn the proposal into legislation. Former Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, who serves as executive director of Blueprint Nebraska, said Blueprint Nebraska plans to hold town halls across the state so Nebraskans can learn more about the organization’s plan. The full report, and a recording of the press conference, can be found online at blueprint-nebraska.org.