Board of Commissioners approves streamgage

The Scottsbluff County Board of Commissioners approved an amended plan Monday evening, voting 3-2 to keep a streamgage in the city of Scottsbluff.

While there’s 140 streamgages in the state and two east of the city – one at Henry, the other at Morrill – there was concern after commissioners rejected a plan last week (LINK https://tinyurl.com/ycget5yb) to partner with the federal agency and chip in with other municipalities to help maintain a streamgage at the Avenue I bridge which uniquely provides live data from the North Platte River.

The streamgage, which helps monitor water levels and create models for the floodplain was installed in 2015. It was a part of the national Silver Jackets project, which had eight federal agencies and five state agencies in Nebraska mapping and analyzing flood risk. The U.S. Geological Survey partnered separately with the cities of Gering and Scottsbluff for the project. The communities asked to keep on the gauge, since it provides unique live data of the North Platte River, one of two gauges of the kind in the state.

Scotts Bluff County Highway Superintendent Linda Grummert and Tim Newman, the emergency management director for the area presented a nearly identical plan, but changed the lead agency to partner with the U.S. Geological Survey.