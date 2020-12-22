Board of Commissioners approves streamgage

The Scottsbluff County Board of Commissioners approved an amended plan Monday evening, voting 3-2 to keep a streamgage in the city of Scottsbluff.
While there’s 140 streamgages in the state and two east of the city – one at Henry, the other at Morrill – there was concern after commissioners rejected a plan last week (LINK https://tinyurl.com/ycget5yb) to partner with the federal agency and chip in with other municipalities to help maintain a streamgage at the Avenue I bridge which uniquely provides live data from the North Platte River.
The streamgage, which helps monitor water levels and create models for the floodplain was installed in 2015. It was a part of the national Silver Jackets project, which had eight federal agencies and five state agencies in Nebraska mapping and analyzing flood risk. The U.S. Geological Survey partnered separately with the cities of Gering and Scottsbluff for the project. The communities asked to keep on the gauge, since it provides unique live data of the North Platte River, one of two gauges of the kind in the state.
Scotts Bluff County Highway Superintendent Linda Grummert and Tim Newman, the emergency management director for the area presented a nearly identical plan, but changed the lead agency to partner with the U.S. Geological Survey.
Newman said it is a vital tool he uses daily during snowmelt season, or even “when you don’t know if any water’s flowing.”
“And all the other streamgages, of course, but I’m using that streamgage,” Newman said.
In the new plan the City of Gering would partner with the U.S. Geological Survey. Gering, not the county, would pay the full cost and be reimbursed by the other partners.
The contract lays out maintenance costs for the equipment, which is $6,450 annually and split between the federal government and cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown and the county. Gering and Scottsbluff would pay $1,750 each and Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County would pay $525 each. The local portion of the bill is $4,550, as the USGS picks up $1,900.
County Commissioner Mark Reichert called the project a “typical government move.”
“They start something and then they push the maintenance onto the communities,” he said.
County Attorney Dave Eubanks framed it from a “public relations standpoint.”
“You’ve got a flood, we don’t pay the 500 bucks, it’s worse than what we anticipated, and we’re sitting here going ‘Gee, we could’ve predicted that had we had this $500 we paid for this gauge,’” Eubanks said. “Is it really worth it, if there’s a chance we’re going to come back and say, 'We should have paid the $500.'”
Reichert said he was aware it was a small amount.
“OK, if next year they have more gauges to take care of and more gauges, and that turns from $525 to $625,” he said. “It’s death by a thousand cuts.”
Since the motion was voted down last week on a tie, either Commissioner Mark Harris, who was absent, Commissioner Charlie Knapper or Reichert would have to make a new motion. Harris motioned to approve the agreement, and pay $525 annually.
There was a tense 23 seconds before a second on the motion. Meyer and Knapper went back and fourth if a second was required to continue the discussion. Without a second, a motion dies. Knapper hesitantly seconded, then asked if the fee would be annual. Grummert responded that it would.
Harris requested another presentation be made during budget planning sessions to explain the uses of the streamgage.
The vote was 3-2, with Knapper and Reichert against.