Bolinger runs for AG with law reform platform

Larry Bolinger, an Alliance man who previously ran for Congress, is aiming to become Nebraska’s next Attorney General.
His primary goal, he said, is to work on policies concerning victimless crimes, such as marijuana use and truancy. With political science and criminology degrees from the University of Nebraska, “I know a lot of the updated programs have worked,” he said. “And they do work, but our legislature hasn’t realized that yet.”
His platform revolves around changing laws regarding bank contracting, meat inspection, police reform and other issues. He said in a press release that he had presented many of these issues before the state legislature, but to no avail.
Bolinger is running with the support of the Legal Marijuana Now Party, which became an officially registered political party in Nebraska last October.
Marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I controlled substance by the Nebraska Legislature, technically classifying it as a drug. Bolinger said that’s an issue because the substance has medical uses. He said he supported legalizing the use of marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes.
Bolinger said one additional campaign goal is to ensure the state’s prisons are not overcrowded with victimless offenders.
“We’re looking at spending more than $400 million on a correctional facility when we should be looking at law reform ... we’ve got to address the actual problems, the rehab systems, bad courts.”
The current state attorney general, Doug Peterson, and Gov. Pete Ricketts are not focused on such issues, Bolinger said. A higher priority on rehabilitation, mediation and community service would help alleviate the number of prisoners incarcerated, he said. His press release said such changes would help reduce recidivism, or the tendency of convicted criminals to reoffend.
Bolinger began his political career as a planning commissioner for the City of Alliance and afterwards has ran in various years for city council, state legislature and the United States Congress. In his press release, he said he is currently working on more than 20 policies on law reform and complied many of them into a book, and that he is writing a sequel geared towards the policies he would focus on if elected attorney general.
Bolinger said he would like to host several town hall meetings on the campaign trail, including in the Scottsbluff area, and aims to visit Lincoln sometime next month.
Unlike other political positions in Nebraska, the attorney general post has no term limits. However, current AG Doug Peterson will not seek a third term. Another candidate who announced an attorney general campaign is Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers.