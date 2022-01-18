Bolinger runs for AG with law reform platform

“We’re looking at spending more than $400 million on a correctional facility when we should be looking at law reform ... we’ve got to address the actual problems, the rehab systems, bad courts.”

The current state attorney general, Doug Peterson, and Gov. Pete Ricketts are not focused on such issues, Bolinger said. A higher priority on rehabilitation, mediation and community service would help alleviate the number of prisoners incarcerated, he said. His press release said such changes would help reduce recidivism, or the tendency of convicted criminals to reoffend.

Bolinger began his political career as a planning commissioner for the City of Alliance and afterwards has ran in various years for city council, state legislature and the United States Congress. In his press release, he said he is currently working on more than 20 policies on law reform and complied many of them into a book, and that he is writing a sequel geared towards the policies he would focus on if elected attorney general.

Bolinger said he would like to host several town hall meetings on the campaign trail, including in the Scottsbluff area, and aims to visit Lincoln sometime next month.