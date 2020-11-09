Brehm honored with Quilt of Valor

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, of Gering, spoke to those in attendance at the VFW’s Veterans Day program on Saturday, Nov. 7. John Brehm, the Scotts Bluff County veterans service officer, was awarded the Quilt of Valor by Kathy Dye, of Panhandle Blocks, and Chris Wolf, of WNCC’s Veterans Upward Bound Saturday during ceremonies at the VFW in advance of Veterans Day.
Among those speaking was U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, of Gering.
The Star-Herald filmed the ceremonies which will be available Tuesday evening on starherald.com in advance of Wednesday.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.