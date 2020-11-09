Brehm honored with Quilt of Valor

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, of Gering, spoke to those in attendance at the VFW’s Veterans Day program on Saturday, Nov. 7. John Brehm, the Scotts Bluff County veterans service officer, was awarded the Quilt of Valor by Kathy Dye, of Panhandle Blocks, and Chris Wolf, of WNCC’s Veterans Upward Bound Saturday during ceremonies at the VFW in advance of Veterans Day.