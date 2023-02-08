Be it in Scottsbluff or some other city, western Nebraska needs a closer place for new law enforcement officers to get at least some of their training, a legislative committee was told Wednesday.

Judiciary Committee members held their required public hearing on Legislative Bill 253, which as written would add a second Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center campus in Scottsbluff beyond the longtime campus at Grand Island.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, LB 253’s main sponsor, couldn’t introduce it to the committee. He was introducing his “First Freedom” religious-freedom bill (LB 277) at the same time in the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee that he chairs.

District 48 Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering is LB 253’s other sponsor.

Brewer legislative aide Tony Baker, who wrote and read his boss’s opening speech, said LB 253 is more about addressing the Grand Island campus’ limited class slots than where a second campus might go or how it’s done.

He said western Nebraska law enforcement agencies — many of them with just one or two officers — asked Brewer to introduce the bill.

When they try to schedule new hires for their mandatory training at Grand Island, “oftentimes the larger departments in eastern Nebraska have taken all the seats in the next class and the smaller department is forced to wait,” Baker read.

Western Nebraska police departments and sheriff’s offices, he added, have said those waits average between four and seven months.

“While these small, poorly funded agencies wait for this officer to complete their training, the officer cannot be used for most law enforcement functions,” Baker read.

Meanwhile, they’re forced “to carry an employee on the payroll who is almost a liability until they are trained. I think we can do better.”

Brewer specified Scottsbluff as a second training academy location, his aide said, “because we had to put a town in the bill” for LB 253’s required “fiscal note” cost estimate to be prepared.

But a second site could be in another city as long as it’s closer to western Nebraska law enforcement agencies, Baker said. Scottsbluff-Gering is 320 miles from Grand Island, while Harrison in Sioux County is 350 miles away.

He suggested on Brewer’s behalf that the region’s new police and sheriff’s hires could do their classroom work at Chadron State College and then go to the Grand Island academy to finish with driving and firearms training.

“We don’t want a completely separate brick-and-mortar facility,” Baker added. “We basically need a classroom environment and a place to conduct that program of instruction.”

LB 253 says planning and construction of an additional law enforcement training center couldn’t exceed $3.675 million. But that’s not enough to do the job, State Building Division officials said in the bill’s fiscal note.

The only other testimony at LB 253’s 10-minute hearing came from Elaine Menzel, legal counsel for the Nebraska Association of County Officials.

NACO supports providing another training center beyond Grand Island, she said. “While it would support the smaller populated counties, it would also assist those that are larger populated and waiting to get into the training facility.”

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue brought up findings at a previous legislative hearing she chaired that the Grand Island academy was “severely underfunded and understaffed.” That didn’t improve until federal funds were found, she said.

Blood, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor, said the hearing also found that former Gov. and current U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., had reallocated money from the Grand Island center’s budget for other state purposes.

“What assures us that we’re going to be able to keep the second location open?” Blood said.

“Hope,” Menzel replied, setting off laughter in the hearing room. “I guess, from experience or past history, there are times when the county is reluctant to rely on what the state will support us with.”

“So how would the counties feel if the state says we’re not going to pay for this anymore and we create another unfunded mandate for the counties?” Blood continued. “Would NACO come in against that?”

“We would probably be opposed to an unfunded mandate,” Menzel said.