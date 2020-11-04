Brewer holds on to District 43

Brewer added that he imagines the rising cost of campaigning in Nebraska’s most rural legislative district is just the reality.

“It shouldn’t be that way for a $12,000 a year job,” Brewer said. “But, I don’t know how you can change that unless you put a cap on spending.”

Wind energy, Brewer’s residency and Storer’s wealth were debated at a single forum in Alliance and across the district via mailers and media ads. But going forward, Brewer said his “Law Enforcement Protection Act” would be a top priority in the Unicameral next year.

The Law Enforcement Protection Act would increase criminal penalties for obstruction of a roadway, “mob violence” against police officers and causing property damage when at least people assembled. The bill also seeks to prevent “defunding” police.

He also said he had a dozen other bills he was ready to introduce on day one, as he put it.

“A lot of it depends too on if I’m reelected as the chairman of the (Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee),” Brewer said. “I think there’s a good chance of it.”

Overall, Brewer anticipated a very different Unicameral in the new year.