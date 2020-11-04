Brewer holds on to District 43

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon fended off challenger Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer in one of the most expensive legislative races in Nebraska, according to unofficial results on Tuesday night.
When the Star-Herald went to print, Brewer was up about 60% to Storer’s 40% with all precincts reporting.
Brewer held on to district 43 for a second term, due in part to a massive cash advantage over the Sandhills rancher often from out-of-district and out-of-state donors. From the start of the election, Brewer spent nearly $160,000 to hold on to the state’s most rural legislative district. That’s about 250% more than Storer, according to campaign finance disclosures.
Despite Brewer’s cash advantage, Storer often outraised the incumbent in individual donations, from people with addresses in-district, according to campaign finance records.
However, those small donations did not translate into votes.
Storer lost Cherry County, her home county, nearly two to one. Brewer took 2,094 votes (65.3%) compared to Storer’s 1,114 (34.7%) in Cherry County. Storer narrowly won Hooker County by just four votes, out of the 424 cast. She also narrowly won Dawes County.
“The whole issue is (that) we spent a hundred and some thousand dollars between us, between two conservatives to accomplish what?” Brewer said in an interview with the Star-Herald late on Tuesday night.
Brewer added that he imagines the rising cost of campaigning in Nebraska’s most rural legislative district is just the reality.
“It shouldn’t be that way for a $12,000 a year job,” Brewer said. “But, I don’t know how you can change that unless you put a cap on spending.”
Wind energy, Brewer’s residency and Storer’s wealth were debated at a single forum in Alliance and across the district via mailers and media ads. But going forward, Brewer said his “Law Enforcement Protection Act” would be a top priority in the Unicameral next year.
The Law Enforcement Protection Act would increase criminal penalties for obstruction of a roadway, “mob violence” against police officers and causing property damage when at least people assembled. The bill also seeks to prevent “defunding” police.
He also said he had a dozen other bills he was ready to introduce on day one, as he put it.
“A lot of it depends too on if I’m reelected as the chairman of the (Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee),” Brewer said. “I think there’s a good chance of it.”
Overall, Brewer anticipated a very different Unicameral in the new year.
“You’ve got quite a few new faces coming in. That’s tough because you’ve got new people learning and a system that no longer has an Ernie Chambers,” Brewer said. “For all his faults, (Chambers) did slow down the pace of things, force people to write good legislation.”
Brewer said that, without Chambers, the 90-day session next year could be a congested one.
“January, especially those first ten days where we have to drop bills, will be a very interesting period,” Brewer said.
Storer did not respond to multiple requests for comment before the Star-Herald went to print.
Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard was also reelected for a second term in an uncontested election
