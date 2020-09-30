Brewer, Storer face off in debate

Brewer is adamantly against the wind industry and has suggested banning it entirely.

Storer accused Brewer of creating a false narrative around wind energy in Cherry County and bashed him for his affiliation with Save the Sandhills and Preserve the Sandhills, a group opposed to wind energy in Cherry County and preservation of the Sandhills.

“I want to make it very clear to folks, I am not an advocate of wind energy,” Storer said.

However, she said it shouldn’t be up to the county commission to decide the future of an industry.

“You cannot ban wind energy,” Storer said. “We don’t want to be in a society where a three-member board has the ability to ban any industry.”

Brewer responded, saying his support for Save the Sandhills has never been hidden and that he plans to donate to the organization in the future.

“You can ban wind energy,” Brewer said. “A number of counties have done it.”

In closing arguments, Storer reiterated her experience but added that her residency gave her more legitimacy to represent the 43rd district. She said that Brewer’s residency was in question four years ago and remains so.