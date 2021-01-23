Budget tops Stinner’s 2021 priorities

Over the next 90-day Legislative session, State Sen. John Stinner, of Gering, will be busy.

After winning an unopposed election to continue leading the Appropriations Committee, Stinner said his top priority for 2021 will be to get a budget out.

“The speaker has asked me to expedite the budget as best I can, in this COVID situation,” Stinner told the Star-Herald.

In this biennium or two-year budget cycle, Nebraska finds itself spared — so far — from the budget shortfalls of other states such as Wyoming. Instead, the economic contractions brought on by COVID-19 have created a lot of unknowns, but have not put the state in a situation where cuts are required.

Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined his recommendations for the budget in the State of State address. Ricketts recommended the legislature produce a budget that prioritizes property tax relief, public safety (in the form of a new state prison), licensing reform for military families and broadband access.

“What people have to understand is the budget that the governor gives the legislature is his recommendations,” Stinner said. “We modify those, and many times we’re within 90% to 95% of what he recommends. But the budget is really the legislature’s.”