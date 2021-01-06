Chadron joins Panhandle municipalities searching for city manager

Dawes County’s biggest city is looking for a leader.
The Chadron City council approved former Public Works Director Milo Rust as the interim city manager in a meeting Monday, and will start a search for the next candidate in house. On Dec. 7, the council accepted the resignation of City Manager Greg Yanker.
Mayor Mark Werner told the Star-Herald the council he was sorry to see Yanker go.
“Greg fit the model we were looking for, he was a young professional looking to move into management,” Werner said. “He was very successful in the position and we were sorry to see him go.”
The Chadron Record reported Yanker plans to still be in the area, and is taking a position allowing his return to the engineering field, where he started his municipal career.
Yanker’s last day was Dec. 31, and Rust’s contract was approved 3-0 by the Chadron City Council, with council member Keith Crofutt absent and council member Miles Bannan abstaining. Bannan indicated at previous meetings that he will not participate in the process because he is interested in applying for the position.
Rust oversaw streets and utilities for 37 years until his retirement in June 2020.
He is married to Chadron City Clerk Donna Rust, who told the Star-Herald in an email that “We have always tried to keep our personal lives separate from our work,” she wrote. “During the day, it is Milo Rust and Donna Rust, in whatever positions we are serving, and not as husband and wife.”
The interim contract listed Rust’s hourly rate of $47.98 with a limit not to exceed $99,798.40 annually and Werner said it does not include benefits due to its temporary nature.
At Monday’s meeting, the council also decided to pursue finding candidates in-house, rather than contracting with an outside firm. Werner said he wanted to conduct the process in a “very open and collaborative way.” The council expects to review any applications at a Feb. 11 meeting.
Werner said as a smaller municipality, the applicants are often at the very beginning or tail end of their careers, which he said can be a boon either way.
“I’m looking for someone with the potential to be a good leader and communicator,” he said. “I know experience and education are important, but you’ve got to look at the total package and see if you can see that person growing in the position.”