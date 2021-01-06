Chadron joins Panhandle municipalities searching for city manager

Dawes County’s biggest city is looking for a leader.

The Chadron City council approved former Public Works Director Milo Rust as the interim city manager in a meeting Monday, and will start a search for the next candidate in house. On Dec. 7, the council accepted the resignation of City Manager Greg Yanker.

Mayor Mark Werner told the Star-Herald the council he was sorry to see Yanker go.

“Greg fit the model we were looking for, he was a young professional looking to move into management,” Werner said. “He was very successful in the position and we were sorry to see him go.”

The Chadron Record reported Yanker plans to still be in the area, and is taking a position allowing his return to the engineering field, where he started his municipal career.

Yanker’s last day was Dec. 31, and Rust’s contract was approved 3-0 by the Chadron City Council, with council member Keith Crofutt absent and council member Miles Bannan abstaining. Bannan indicated at previous meetings that he will not participate in the process because he is interested in applying for the position.

Rust oversaw streets and utilities for 37 years until his retirement in June 2020.