Challenger for District 43 champions local roots

Tanya Storer said she’s coming up the inside to represent District 43. The Whitman-based rancher and Cherry County commissioner is challenging incumbent State Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, for the state’s largest district by area. The fight has become increasingly expensive and personal as both candidates have dug into long-unresolved issues such as the wind power fight in the Sandhills, residency and motives for running.

Storer pointed to Brewer’s home address: a converted machine shed in Gordon and another home in Murdock, 400 miles away. It’s been a point of contention for years, Storer said it’s one of her reasons for running.

“I realize he’s met the bare minimum legal requirements, but the reality is, he’s not a member of the community of the 43rd district,” she said. “To be accountable to the decisions you make in Lincoln, they have to affect you personally, affect your workplace.”

Storer said she wants to focus on property-tax reform at a structural level by changing the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act, or TEEOSA.

“School finance is the biggest issue, that’s the biggest burden of our property taxes and the way the formula is written, it’s unfriendly to ag-heavy districts,” she said.