Chamber of Commerce to host public candidate forum Tuesday

Voters will have the chance to learn more about where state senator candidates stand on the issues during a public candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The event is organized by the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee. It will start at 6 p.m. at the University of Nebraska’s Panhandle Extension Center. District 48 candidates Brian Hardin and Don Lease II will answer questions before the general election on Nov. 8.

Hardin and Lease advanced through the primary election in May. They, along with other primary candidates, participated in a similar forum before that election.

“It’s just to get informed voters,” Dawne Wolfe, one of the co-chairs of the government affairs committee, said of the event. “We want people to have the opportunity to be informed when they go to vote.”

In addition to answering questions crafted by the committee, Hardin and Lease will also respond to those submitted by people in the community.

The questions need to be submitted by at least the afternoon before the forum and will be selected by Wolfe and co-chair Bill Boyer.

“We want to obviously ask the questions that pertain more to what’s (going on) right now,” Wolfe said.

The forums aren’t debates. Hardin and Lease will both be asked the same questions. Then, they’ll have a short amount of time to answer them.

With just two candidates in the running, Wolfe said they should be able to get through more questions than in the primary.

Karen Anderson, the chamber’s executive director, said, “I think it really gives people a good look at how they (candidates) think on their feet and how they answer questions. When we recorded (forums for) the primary, we had over 2,000 people view those various candidate forums. … It really gives a good picture of the candidate, so you know where they’re coming from.”

Especially with so many people running for office, Wolfe said hosting forums such as the one on Tuesday could help people decide if they’d like to run for office themselves.