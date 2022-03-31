Chamber of Commerce to stream candidate forums over three days

Scottsbluff and Gering residents can learn more about various candidates for office by watching six forums organized by the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce. While the events will not be open to the public, they will be live-streamed and uploaded to the Chamber’s YouTube channel.

“We’ve been doing this for 24 years and normally it’s just family and friends that show. During the pandemic, we found that people watched it live. We had good viewership (then) and tremendous viewership after the fact,” Chamber of Commerce executive director Karen Anderson said.

The forums will take place over three days and will only feature contested races. There will be additional forums for the general election. The first forum will take place on Tuesday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. and will feature Scottsbluff city council candidates.

The next three will take place one after another on Wednesday, April 6; these will feature candidates for the Register of Deeds, County Surveyor and County Commissioner races and will begin at 5:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., respectively.

The final two forums will be between the Gering mayoral candidates and Gering school board candidates. These will take place at 5:30 and 6:30, respectively, on Thursday, April 7.

Viewers may watch the forums live online or after they have been uploaded, which Andersons aid should be shortly the forums finish.

Questions will come from the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee of Bill Boyer and Dawne Wolfe. None of the candidates will see the questions ahead of time, and questions will be pertinent to each individual race. “We’ll draw lots to see who draws first. Whoever goes first takes the first question, then we go down the line,” Anderson said. The questions will be asked round-robin style so the same person does not go first each time.

Candidates will have 90 seconds for an answer, then an optional 30-second rebuttal after each question. Each candidate will give a one-minute closing statement at the end of their forum. Candidates won’t be able to debate one another.

“We’ve asked (students from) both high schools and the college to be timers, so were incorporating the younger generation to get involved,” Anderson said.

As of Thursday, March 31, several candidates had not yet responded to confirm their participation. The Chamber had sent all candidates letters and reached out to them by phone or email.

“It’s important to articulate to your constituents how you stand on issues, and that’s the whole purpose of the forum,” Anderson said. Candidates can reach out to the Chamber by calling 308-632-2133 or emailing office@scottsbluffgering.net.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.