Cheryl Spencer is 'Madame Mayor'

Forty-five years ago, Cheryl Spencer fell in love with Minatare’s small town charm.

“It’s just, to me, a nice little town. People that you don’t even know will wave to say good morning. We look out for each other.” she said. “I think that’s what Minatare is about – is helping each other.”

Now, Spencer, is in her first week as mayor. In the town of 896 people, she wants to see the place where she put down roots to grow back. Spencer won the election over incumbent Bob Baldwin by a margin of 45 votes, winning 142 of the 239 votes cast in the election. Baldwin did not respond to a request for comment.

Spencer said her focus is to promote businesses, clean and maintain properties, fix roads and reimagine housing.

“I don’t think any city ever has enough money to do everything they’d like to do. But if we could just maintain both that small town atmosphere, that when you come here, this is nice, well-maintained and it would be great to see some new housing.”