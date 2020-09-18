Chris Janicek tours western Nebraska amid bid to unseat Ben Sasse

Does it matter that Chris Janicek is a Democrat?
Ask him, and he’ll tell you — absolutely not.
Janicek spent the latter half of the week touring western Nebraska in a bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse. But Janicek is traditionally campaigning while running a very untraditional campaign. His uphill battle to kick Sasse out of Washington D.C. includes more hurdles than the numerical reality of Republican majority in Nebraska.
“I’d probably run as something else, but all those seats are taken,” Janicek told the Star-Herald in a interview Friday, Sept. 18.
Nebraska Democrats are few and far between. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office, just 29% of the state’s registered voters are Democrats, compared to 47% registered Republicans.
If that weren’t enough, Janicek is also running without the support of his party.
After Janicek won the party’s nomination, he sent a text message to a group chat explaining he’d been in an argument with a female staffer. In the message, Janicek wondered if the campaign should spend funds toward “getting her laid,” and made crude comments about group sex.
“I made a huge mistake in sending that text message,” Janicek said. “It was a stupid mistake and I owned it immediately.”
Janicek told the Star-Herald the female staffer accepted his apology shortly after the message happen. Despite Janicek's claim, the Nebraska Democratic Party (NDP) withdrew its support and resources from Janicek’s campaign and demanded that he withdraw from the race, citing the text message.
“Our Democratic Party has no tolerance for sexual harassment,” NDP Chair Jane Kleeb said in a June news release. “Our Party will not extend resources or any type of support to any candidate that violates our code of conduct and doesn’t treat men and women with the dignity and respect they deserve.”
Despite the scandal and the loss of resources, Janicek is staying in the race and he’s made health care the focus of his campaign.
As a small business owner, Janicek said he’s utilized the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare. He told the Star-Herald the issue of health care had new meaning after the Omaha baker had a heart attack and “a catastrophic health care plan,” as he put it.
“I was stuck with hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional cost and that was basically because I was uninsurable because of preexisting conditions,” Janicek said.
He said that he believes people’s negative perception of the Affordable Care Act is unwarranted.
“Is it perfect? No,” Janicek said. “But we have to work on it to make it better than ever.”
Sasse ran in 2014 on repealing and replacing Obamacare, a position that felt short of becoming reality, even when Republicans controlled both houses of Congress and the presidency.
“Ben Sasse voted over and over to take away health care, that’s why he got in this race,” Janicek said.
Janicek also contends Sasse has not done enough to earn the vote of western Nebraska. Janicek pointed to the Western Nebraska Regional Airport as a place where he says more federal funds should have been directed during Sasse’s term.
While Janicek has tried to keep the focus of the race on policy, he also acknowledges that the national political climate has seeped into the race.
“We try to avoid it,” Janicek said in reference to the presidential election. “I’m going to work with whoever is elected.”
He said the Senate is missing any sense of cooperation and that the politicians in Washington D.C. have forgotten who they work for — the people. He said policy, not partisanship, should be the focus of U.S. senators.
He included Sasse in this generalization.
“Ben Sasse found the time to write books,” Janicek said.
In the last senate election, Sasse swept the state taking 64 percent of the vote. But a lot has changed in six years, from the election of Donald Trump to a deadly pandemic that’s killed over 200,000 Americans, to protests, riots and uprising in dozens of American cities including Omaha. Despite that, Janicek believes his path to victory and the best way to lead is unity.
“If we just pandered to the Democratic Party, we’re not going to win,” Janicek said. “I’m not running to just work for the democrats; I’m running to represent all Nebraskans.”
Janicek will be at Frank Park in Scottsbluff from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. NDP and Kleeb will also be at Frank Park during the same time. The two events are not coordinated.
