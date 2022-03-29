Christie Clarke named to head Gering library

Christie Clarke, current youth services librarian at the Gering Public Library, was announced to be Diane Downer’s replacement as library director during the city council meeting Monday night.

City Administrator Pat Heath made the announcement during the open comment period and provided Clarke’s qualifications.

“Christie started her career as a kindergarten/first grade teacher in Greenville, South Carolina. She then joined the Gering Public Library almost 12 years ago,” he said. “She’s worked for the City of Gering as a librarian assistant, public service librarian and, most currently, the youth services librarian. Christie has a BA in elementary education from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a Master of Library Science degree from Emporia State University, and she also holds the Nebraska Public Librarian certification.”

Clarke said after the meeting that she is looking forward to her new role.

“I have some really big shoes to fill,” she said. “Diane Downer was a fantastic director and an even better mentor, so I’m going to try to learn the job first and foremost and not make any kind of big changes. And secondly, one of my big priorities will be to find someone to fill the youth services position, and that’s near and dear to my heart, of course. So, it’s really important to me to get a quality person in there to take over, especially with all the kids programming and summer reading coming up.”

In other scheduled business, the Gering City Council agreed to an additional four-month lease of Oregon Trail Park Stadium to the Western Nebraska Pioneers, voting 8-0 in favor of it.

According to meeting documents, the extra lease is for the sole purpose that the Pioneers could renew their liquor license with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. In order to renew it, the organization has to provide a lease agreement (or agreements) that covers the duration of the license, which would be April 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023. The current lease, signed in 2017, expires on Dec. 31, 2022, leaving four months of the duration of the liquor license uncovered by a lease. The secondary lease will run from Jan. 1 to April 30, 2023.

The council unanimously approved Mayor Tony Kaufman to sign Economic Development Assistance agreements with Western Sleep Medicine, Western CPAP and Supply and Sweet Dreams Sleep to assist them in job creation of six full-time employees (FTEs) each. They were funded $35,000, $30,000 and $35,000, respectively.

The council also appointed planning commission member Dale Hauck to be the liaison for the Board of Adjustment, assigned new HR director Ann Palm to be the police pension plan trustee in place of former HR director Tammy Cooley, approved an updated agreement with the Village of Lyman for solid waste collection and disposal services and approved a request for an administrative committee meeting to discuss new Gering Civic Center rates.

The period was also used by Western Nebraska Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman to plead with the city to find a resolution in order to allow the Pioneers baseball team to play their season at Oregon Trail Stadium this summer. Currently, the Pioneers are in a legal dispute with the Expedition League after leaving the league for the 2022 season, and as the owner of Oregon Trail Stadium Park, the City of Gering has a stake in the issue.

“We’d really like to get a resolution on this ideally, maybe, by the next council meeting in two weeks. We’ve got to know, on our end of things, if we’re going to play this year. We have a lot of stakeholders,” Heeman said. “…My request to the council and the city government is that we find that resolution hopefully within a couple of weeks and get this thing past us.”

Because the issue was not on the meeting’s agenda, the council could not discuss or engage in conversation on the matter that evening.

