Cities, county issue announcement on COVID-19 measures

GERING — The cities of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County made a joint announcement regarding COVID-19 procedures Friday.

The release, issued by Nathan Flowers, public information officer for the City of Gering, reads:

Cities of Gering, Scottsbluff, Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County have been monitoring the increase in COVID-19 cases and how it has affected our communities. Since the beginning we have diligently worked with health officials to create plans to mitigate this virus and to the best of our abilities reduce the impact to our communities during this crisis.

The cities of Gering, Scottsbluff, Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County have consolidated protocols to impede the surge of positive COVID-19 cases in our communities and have implemented the following:

—Some government facilities are closed to the public.

— Masks are required in some public facilities.

— Social distancing health guidelines are required in all public facilities.

— Encourage public to use online options.

— Recommend using payment drop boxes to minimize person to person contact