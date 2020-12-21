Cities take ‘baby steps’ toward landfill

“All together, it’s going to be $150,000 to do all the testing,” she said. “We obviously don’t want to spend that kind of money and, at the last minute, have the property owner change their mind.”

In order to access money in a fund for that purpose, she needs permission from both councils. That stems from an agreement in 2007, which set out plans for the next solid waste site after Scottsbluff sent their trash to Gering’s landfill.

In 2007, when the cities came to agreement on waste disposal, part of the agreement set out amounts the cities paid into a fund to build the next landfill: $7.50 per ton of waste. Now the fund, at $1.8 million requires both the cities would have to sign off on any spending. Also, if either Scottsbluff or Gering decided to pull out of an agreement, all the funds would be ceded to the other city. The Gering city administrator and the Scottsbluff city manager would be the two people making the determination.

Scottsbluff Council member Nathan Green asked Folck if the agreement excludes any of the other cities which might be interested in participating with the landfill.