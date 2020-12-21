Cities take ‘baby steps’ toward landfill

The twin cities are one step closer to finding a place to lay their waste.
Annie Folck, the city engineer for Gering, asked Scottsbluff and Gering city councils Monday to approve the purchase of an option for a possible landfill site and approval to do so from a joint fund for that purpose.
Folck said the process will run for a couple years, and with the joint landfill in Gering nearing capacity, it’s vital to push the project.
“The main deadline is the site life of our current landfill. We think we still have capacity through 2026. We’re in pretty good shape,” Folck said. “But when you have projects that take a couple years to permit, and another close to a year to get the construction done, it’s better to get it done.”
Both city councils approved the project at two different meetings Monday night, though Scottsbluff with more hesitation. Gering City Council members passed the two agreements unanimously with little discussion after presentations from Folck. Scottsbluff City Council members had a few questions and some concern about drafting an agreement with other cities who wanted in on the project.
The site, Folck said, is 16 miles north of Scottsbluff with easy access to Highway 71. She said some preliminary testing has been done on the site such as threatened and endangered species review, soil maps and water registration. But, in order to do more rigorous testing, such as drilling wells for water monitoring and boring soil samples, she said it would be best the cities purchase and option.
“All together, it’s going to be $150,000 to do all the testing,” she said. “We obviously don’t want to spend that kind of money and, at the last minute, have the property owner change their mind.”
In order to access money in a fund for that purpose, she needs permission from both councils. That stems from an agreement in 2007, which set out plans for the next solid waste site after Scottsbluff sent their trash to Gering’s landfill.
In 2007, when the cities came to agreement on waste disposal, part of the agreement set out amounts the cities paid into a fund to build the next landfill: $7.50 per ton of waste. Now the fund, at $1.8 million requires both the cities would have to sign off on any spending. Also, if either Scottsbluff or Gering decided to pull out of an agreement, all the funds would be ceded to the other city. The Gering city administrator and the Scottsbluff city manager would be the two people making the determination.
Scottsbluff Council member Nathan Green asked Folck if the agreement excludes any of the other cities which might be interested in participating with the landfill.
“This is a baby step, this is in reference to the existing reserve account that Scottsbluff and Gering paid into, that’s why we’re the only ones in here,” she said. “The next step is going to be an interlocal agreement, where we include all those other regional cities who want to be involved.”
Scottsbluff Council member Terry Schaub asked how many other regional entities have considered joining the project. Folck told him five communities attended a recent meeting and another called to express interest.
Scottsbluff city council members unanimously approved the agreement.
Folck told both councils that both city engineers had been working on this project for years, considering different sites from Sioux County to Banner County. She said many of them were ruled out for different reasons such as needing a maintained road, too close to water sources or even that the birds the landfill attracts could create a hazard for nearby airports.
“This, is an excellent, excellent site,” she said.
Folck said the option would cost $25,000 which would allow testing on 300 acres. The option would expire in five years, but Folck said the city would make a choice before then. If the city chose to buy the land, they would pay $20,000 down and $2,355 per acre according to the agreement. Folck said the acreage was appraised at $650 per acre but said there were some valid reasons for paying a higher price, with first being the intended use.
“This property checks off a lot of boxes for a landfill,” she said in an interview. “It’s proximity to the highway is a big one for access, and how close it is to the city without being in the river valley or next to a populated area.
“The property is more suitable as a landfill site,” she said. “We think its suitability gives it more value than just using (the property) to graze cattle.”
The other consideration is the conditions with the property option, which allows the cities to pick out a 300-acre section of the 640 acres up for sale, which Folck said cuts down prices later.
“The site is near a highway, which for access purposes is ideal, but when it comes to site requirements we’re not allowed to have any operations within 1,000 feet of the highway,” she said. “By allowing us to choose those 300 acres out of that section, we won’t have to buy that space adjacent to the highway.”
Green asked if those acres can be leased for grazing while the city considers studies, and Folck said that was an option, as the city plans to use 100-120 acres for the actual landfill site, filling in 5 acres at a time.
“Most of this won’t be developed for quite some time, and in the meantime, we would absolutely want to lease that out,” she said.
Schaub said he had qualms about the price.
“I’m just really struggling with paying almost three times more than the assessed value,” Schaub said.
City Council member Jordan Colwell asked interim City Manager Rick Kuckkhan how the interlocal agreement on the landfill was coming. Kuckkhan said he was optimistic and there was a “workable” tacit agreement between the two cities.
“I would say it’s about 75% there and would not take an awful lot of time to resolve issues,” Kuckkhan said.
Folck said that interlocal agreement might include the other communities interested in the project, which could delay it slightly.
Colwell said he would rather have an agreement laying out what other regional partners would do or pay for the landfill project before signing off on the site. Schaub agreed.
The Scottsbluff City Council passed the measure to buy the option voting 3-2, with Schaub and Colwell against.
Green said picking a site has to come before the agreement.
“This says, ‘This is for real.’ It says we’re committed,” he said.
