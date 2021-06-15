City council approves Allred fireworks show, deed of reconveyance

The Allred Brothers will be at it again this Fourth of July with their 25th annual Allred Brothers Fireworks Show at the Five Rocks Amphitheater, which was approved at the city council meeting on Monday, June 14.

Justin Allred spoke at the meeting requesting a Special Event Permit to discharge fireworks on city property, as well as updating council members on what it will look like this year.

“I’ve been working with Karla Niedan-Streeks to get all this going through just what we did last year. We just don’t have the same COVID restrictions, so it should be easier to put together,” he said. “It’s all going to be open except for the area that we mark off in the parking lot area for the discharge, but the grandstands and the grass areas are encouraged as the primary seating area just because it’s going to be more comfortable up there.”

Allred also wanted to introduce the idea of possibly putting the event in the city budget, or at least partnering with the city on it in the future.