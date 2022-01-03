City council hears ordinance changes, plaza plans

The Scottsbluff City Council approved or read through several ordinance changes during a productive meeting on Monday.
They conducted five public hearings during the meeting. The first, brought up by Richard Meyer, would see a section of his property rezoned from Heavy Commercial to Heavy Density Multiple Family use. He said it would likely be the first co-housing addition to the Scottsbluff area.
The next hearing would have vineyards, golf courses and agricultural attractions added to Agricultural Zoning Districts. Ryan Massey, owner of the Papa Moon Vineyards and Winery, approached the council about the change due to an oversight his company noticed.
“It came to our attention last summer ... that maybe we were out of compliance with the current ag zoning, so we are trying to get vineyards and wineries added to the ag zone so we can continue to operate our business,” he said.
Starr Lehl, the city’s economic development director, recommended the change be fast-tracked so Massey and other business owners didn’t have to wait for it to go into effect by having three readings of the changes.
As defined by planning administrator Zach Glaubius, agricultural attractions would include the likes of corn mazes, pumpkin patches and orchards, as well.
Another public hearing would change the ordinance regarding buffer yard requirements, changing them from 20 yards where zoning districts abut to have 10 foot buffers with a six-foot fence. One Scottsbluff resident brought this change to Glaubius’ attention due to his property being narrower than his neighbors’. This ordinance also had the three readings waived. The meeting’s final hearing would allow projects with special conditions to be completed by registered design professionals.
Glaubius also brought forward a bid for $171,500 for the asset management software company Novotx, which was $70 thousand cheaper than the next cheapest of three bids. He also recommended the council approve a preliminary plat for the Five Oaks Subdivision to the northwest of the city, which they did.
To close the meeting, Lehl brought forward a letter for Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan to sign to apply for funding to complete the 18th Street Plaza. The total estimated project cost is $830,000, and the city will apply for $465,000 through the state’s Department of Economic Development’s capital construction funding. The majority of the remaining funding will come from the city, though there will be a brick-buying program for the public to help.
“We’re going to call it ‘Bricks for the Bluffs.’ Citizens will be able to take part in the final construction phase of the plaza,” Lehl said. Bricks come in either four inch by eight inch varieties for $50 and eight inch by eight inch varieties for $100. Lehl said their coloration was chosen to match nearby brick buildings. Additional details about the project will be revealed during a presentation at the plaza on Thursday.