City council hears ordinance changes, plaza plans

Another public hearing would change the ordinance regarding buffer yard requirements, changing them from 20 yards where zoning districts abut to have 10 foot buffers with a six-foot fence. One Scottsbluff resident brought this change to Glaubius’ attention due to his property being narrower than his neighbors’. This ordinance also had the three readings waived. The meeting’s final hearing would allow projects with special conditions to be completed by registered design professionals.

Glaubius also brought forward a bid for $171,500 for the asset management software company Novotx, which was $70 thousand cheaper than the next cheapest of three bids. He also recommended the council approve a preliminary plat for the Five Oaks Subdivision to the northwest of the city, which they did.

To close the meeting, Lehl brought forward a letter for Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan to sign to apply for funding to complete the 18th Street Plaza. The total estimated project cost is $830,000, and the city will apply for $465,000 through the state’s Department of Economic Development’s capital construction funding. The majority of the remaining funding will come from the city, though there will be a brick-buying program for the public to help.