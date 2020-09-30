City council hopefuls talk infrastructure, economy and COVID-19

ALLIANCE —Three men vying for two positions on the Alliance City Council spoke on issues facing the community such as economic development, roads and facility upgrades, health measures and the hiring of a new city manager.
Retired Alliance Banker John McGhehey, Gary Goodell, a former city council member and current railroad employee, and current deputy mayor and construction company co-owner Brian Mischnick are running for two seats on the council. Mara Andersen, the current director of the Alliance Recreation Center, withdrew her bid and did not participate in the forum.
Councilmember Ryann Reynolds is not seeking reelection. The seats are at-large, so there are no district boundaries.
The moderator asked eight questions, some from the several dozen audience members who attended Monday’s forum at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center.
Each candidate provided written statements and introductions.
Goodell, an Air Force veteran, moved to Alliance 23 years ago, worked at Alliance Pamida, in radio at KCOW and Burlington North Santa Fe as a conductor. He served on the Alliance City Council from 2002 to 2006. McGhehey moved to Alliance in 1980, and worked for Alliance National Bank and later First National Bank of North Platte. He served on a number of boards for nonprofits. Mischnick was born and raised in Alliance, and now lives here to run a construction business started by his grandfather. He was elected to the council in 2016 and deputy mayor in 2018.
The top topics for all three candidates were the city’s infrastructure and roads, economic development and COVID-19’s impact.
An audience question asked candidates if they would support the directed health measures mandated by the governor, asking what the council should do to keep the community safe from COVID-19.
McGhehey described his experience with the virus, saying while his symptoms were mild, that isn’t the case for everybody.
“It’s the city council’s responsibility to do whatever they can to keep the citizens protected,” McGhehey said. “That starts with being informed by the directed health measures and what we’re being told by the medical profession.”
Goodell and Mischnick talked about economic impacts on rural businesses.
When it came to infrastructure, there was agreement by all three candidates that work needed done on streets, water and electric substations.
Goodell said the city needed to change priorities and while there were some improvements started, it wasn’t enough.
“We need to continue drastically to improve our streets and our substations are safe,” he said.
Mischnick said he hoped the city was close to a coordinated long-term plan to address big changes in the roads system and the pipes beneath it.
“We’re just at a point in time in Alliance where about everywhere you can point, we need some work or we’re going to need some work,” Mischnick said.
When it comes to economic development, all the candidates mentioned challenges such as the rural location, shrinking population and concerns about more opportunities for jobs. However, Mischnick and McGhehey said the hope that remote workplaces and amenities such as the city parks would be able to draw people to the area.
In a follow-up interview, the Star-Herald asked if the candidates had any conflicts of interest, and how they would manage those conflicts if elected.
McGhehey said he would no longer be able to serve on the LB840 committee, which gives direction to the city council, or the board of the Box Butte Development Corporation, which takes funds from the city.
“Those are the two I’m aware of,” he said.
Mischnick said he has no conflicts of interest outside his construction company.
“Occasionally, they’ve popped up in the past as I run a construction company, but the (City) Clerk and the attorney are pretty good about telling me, and so I just abstain,” Mischnick said.
Goodell said none came to mind.
“I work for BNSF railroad and that wouldn’t conflict with my duties if I was elected,” Goodell said.
