City council hopefuls talk infrastructure, economy and COVID-19

“We’re just at a point in time in Alliance where about everywhere you can point, we need some work or we’re going to need some work,” Mischnick said.

When it comes to economic development, all the candidates mentioned challenges such as the rural location, shrinking population and concerns about more opportunities for jobs. However, Mischnick and McGhehey said the hope that remote workplaces and amenities such as the city parks would be able to draw people to the area.

In a follow-up interview, the Star-Herald asked if the candidates had any conflicts of interest, and how they would manage those conflicts if elected.

McGhehey said he would no longer be able to serve on the LB840 committee, which gives direction to the city council, or the board of the Box Butte Development Corporation, which takes funds from the city.

“Those are the two I’m aware of,” he said.

Mischnick said he has no conflicts of interest outside his construction company.

“Occasionally, they’ve popped up in the past as I run a construction company, but the (City) Clerk and the attorney are pretty good about telling me, and so I just abstain,” Mischnick said.

Goodell said none came to mind.

“I work for BNSF railroad and that wouldn’t conflict with my duties if I was elected,” Goodell said.

