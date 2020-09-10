City designated Tree City USA for 32nd year

The City of Scottsbluff has earned its 32-year Tree City USA designation, reflecting the city’s commitment to planting and maintaining trees in the community.

“This shows that (city) council supports and is concerned about our community forestry,” Scottsbluff parks supervisor Rick Deeds said.

To earn the designation, the city must meet a series of standards.

“Staff spent over 12,368 hours in our tree forestry and maintenance detail last year,” Deeds said. “In August 2019, remember we had all those bad storms, we spent a lot of time trying to get our irrigation systems back up and running. We took a hit at the (Landers) Soccer Complex from lighting. That was a large expense, a lot of labor and time consumed trying to get that soccer complex back up and running.”

The city’s Christmas tree recycling program picked up 197 trees in 2019.

A tree reimbursement program allows for partial reimbursement to residents for planting trees, provided they meet certain requirements.

“Thanks for all you’re doing,” councilman Scott Shaver told Deeds following a presentation to city council Monday. “Your efforts are really appreciated.”

Mayor Raymond Gonzales also expressed appreciation to the parks department.

“This is a reflection of you and the parks staff and the parks board,” Gonzales said.

Parks department advisory board member Dan Marshall praised the parks staff for their efforts.

“The crews really did a fantastic job,” he said. “It seems like every time I hear a chain saw going, and (Deeds) sees me coming down the street, and I’m asking, “What are we doing this for?” But he’ll replant it, and that’s a good thing. We’re off to a good start keeping the canopy of the city going, and we’ll continue to do that.”

