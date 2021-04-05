City garners grant, council approves 18th Street engineering study

The Scottsbluff City Council supported efforts to continue to add features to a downtown plaza to support activities.
On Monday, the council approved $25,000 for an engineering study as city officials look to further renovate the 18th Street Plaza. In all, the engineering study costs $40,000, according to city documents. The remaining $15,000 comes from a state grant.
“I think it’s important we finish this,” Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan said before voting on the measure.
The city will send the money from the council discretionary fund to the Business Improvement District Board to hire someone for the study. It is the latest development in the ongoing renovation and beautification of the 18th Street Plaza, which plays host to events such as Bands of Broadway, a farmers market and other popular events downtown.
Supporters of the project said improving the area boosts sales for downtown retail shops.
“In addition to the positive economic impact this has on our business district, the plaza also provides amenities to our residents and tourists, improving satisfaction and quality of life,” Andrea Margheim, owner of Flyover Brewing Company, wrote in a supporting letter requesting the grant.
Todd Lewis, president of Twin City Development, told the grant committee that plans for a new stage, fire pits and rock climbing area would make the plaza more appealing and welcoming.
“In our opinion, the 18th Street Plaza will make a positive economic impact for our downtown businesses, increase the quality of life for our residents and visitors, and create an appealing aesthetic to the downtown area,” Lewis wrote.
Karen Anderson, executive director of the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce, told the grant committee that downtown revitalization efforts have already enhanced the area and fostered a higher quality of life for the community.
Angela Scanlan, owner of Cappuccino and Company and a city council member, told the grant committee about her experience with the project.
“The plaza is a space for music, family gathering, our summer Farmers Market, fundraising events, and much more. The project has been active for years, and the community at large wishes to see it finished and finalized as the downtown gem we know it can be,” she said.
Since 2015, the City of Scottsbluff has seen fit to spend resources renovating the plaza, Deputy Public Works Director Jordan Diedrich said. Over the last six years, city workers have torn out old buildings and the road while installing grass patches and concrete surfaces to provide more surface area for events.
“It’s been a slow-growing process,” Diedrich told the council. “The money just hasn’t been there.”
Now, Diedrich said he hopes the area will be fully remodeled over the next few years. He said the city and the Business Improvement District Board will likely go the same route to fund construction as they did for the study.
Through the Business Improvement District Board, Panhandle Area Development District and the Downtown Scottsbluff Association, the city received a grant from the Nebraska Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF). CCCFF is a state fund that provides grants to public bodies, like the City of Scottsbluff, for civic projects. The city received a CCCFF grant recently to help fund the 23 Club renovations.
For the 18th Street Plaza Project, Diedrich expects to receive another $250,000 for the construction if all goes well with the grant applications process. City documents estimate the project will cost $500,000.
“It’s just been a long project in the making,” he said. “There’s a lot of people in the downtown area ... that kind of like to host events downtown that really want to see this project move forward.”
Additionally, the Scottsbluff City Council approved several permits relating to Bands on Broadway, clearing the way for the event to kick off in July and continue through August.
In other business, the council also approved a bid from Schank Roofing to repair $178,068 in hail damages.