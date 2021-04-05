City garners grant, council approves 18th Street engineering study

Now, Diedrich said he hopes the area will be fully remodeled over the next few years. He said the city and the Business Improvement District Board will likely go the same route to fund construction as they did for the study.

Through the Business Improvement District Board, Panhandle Area Development District and the Downtown Scottsbluff Association, the city received a grant from the Nebraska Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF). CCCFF is a state fund that provides grants to public bodies, like the City of Scottsbluff, for civic projects. The city received a CCCFF grant recently to help fund the 23 Club renovations.

For the 18th Street Plaza Project, Diedrich expects to receive another $250,000 for the construction if all goes well with the grant applications process. City documents estimate the project will cost $500,000.

“It’s just been a long project in the making,” he said. “There’s a lot of people in the downtown area ... that kind of like to host events downtown that really want to see this project move forward.”

Additionally, the Scottsbluff City Council approved several permits relating to Bands on Broadway, clearing the way for the event to kick off in July and continue through August.

In other business, the council also approved a bid from Schank Roofing to repair $178,068 in hail damages.

