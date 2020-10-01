City manager a top priority for Alliance after years of struggle

Big money projects are a top concern in the Alliance city council race, whether that’s talking economic development, overhauling the city’s infrastructure or looking to fill the city manager position.

Changing city managers costs money. The city often has to pay out severance pay and benefits after departures and foot the bill for moving costs, hiring firms or advertising during the search. Council members described Alliance as a full-service city, with a manager needing to know about the airport, electric, water, roads and budgets and everything in-between.

The next council is looking for a replacement for Jeff Sprock, who held the position just over a year before his abrupt resignation last month. At the moment, his duties are shared between the finance manager and city clerk.

Two candidates for Alliance City Council seats named finding a long-term city manager as their top priority if elected, while the third has said that’s going to be more a of a challenge, citing the city’s “culture.”

Longtime Alliance banker John McGhehey quipped in answer to a question about the qualities that the city should consider in recruiting for a new city manager: “I’d say Superman but the job’s already taken.”

He said the most important quality is staying.