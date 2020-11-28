City manager candidate Scott McClure seeks top job

Editor’s note: This is the third article in a three-part series about the candidates named as finalists for the city manager position at the City of Scottsbluff.
An Oregon administrator being considered to fill the Scottsbluff city manager post says he’s looking to live somewhere new.
“A new environment, new rules, new procedures and different challenges and things going on,” candidate Scott McClure said, adding he was excited to return to a region with “great recreational areas, so many historic sites.”
McClure, 57, has spent nearly 31 years in municipal positions, and 22 years as a city manager.
He’s one of the three candidates vying for the top administrative position at the city, one that usually brings a six-figure salary and requires managing nearly 140 employees, a $48 million dollar budget and the impacts of a global pandemic on the Panhandle region’s largest city.
Born in Portland, Oregon, McClure said he moved around the state as a child, eventually graduating from Gladstone High School. McClure went to Portland State University for a bachelor’s degree in political science and later a master’s of public administration. He said at first he was eyeing more international affairs and fell into municipal administration because of an internship.
He’d worked in various positions for the city of Gresham from July 1989 through April 1996. After that, he had held the position of city manager for Coos Bay for two years. He was fired in September 2006. Then-Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti told the Register-Guard at the time.
“We were unable to resolve it, and felt it was time to terminate the situation,” Benetti said. “It’s a very progressive city right now, and we want the manager to move in that direction. There are a lot of subdivisions and developers coming in, and we have to have someone willing to keep pace with that. That didn’t seem to be the case (with McClure).”
McClure said in the interview he was one in a string of hires and fires at that city, which included his successor, who the Register-Guard reported was fired in 2009. He said he worked on “good projects” at the city, such as working to preserve a historical theater and bringing Home Depot to the area, a bid that failed.
“Unfortunately, it was a tough environment. They’d fired four or five managers before me, the manager after me also got fired,“ he said. “It was a tough environment to work in and by the time it got to termination, it was mutual.”
After Coos Bay, he went to Brush, Colorado, for nearly a decade.
McClure described his 12-year run at as city administrator in Monmouth as “very much a high point in my career,” saying the city was able to complete a lot of projects across the board.
He said he wanted to “take a step up” and landed at Canby, Oregon.
According to an article in the Canby Current, McClure was terminated from his most recent position after only four months on the job. The Canby City Council voted to terminate him 5-1 in open session after a closed meeting in February. No reason was given for his abrupt dismissal.
Canby Mayor Brian Hodson told the Canby Herald, “If I or any of the city councilors or staff talked about this outside the executive session, something could get misconstrued and it could turn into a legal matter.”
Because McClure was fired without cause, he received six months of his salary ($150,000 annually) and six months of benefits — more than he made during his four months in the position. If he was terminated “for cause,” he would not be entitled to severance.
McClure told the Star-Herald it was “odd how it ended,” calling it a “permanent mystery for me.”
“I was meeting all those standards, I was doing a great job, council told me I was doing a great job,” he said of his time there.
He said he’d given them a performance review that Council had signed off on, and he was congratulated for his work there.
“A week later they have an executive session without informing me, they contacted me that night, telling me, ‘Yeah, you’re going to be terminated.’ I asked what was going on, can someone please tell me what’s happening — wouldn’t give me any contact, and the next week, I was terminated,” he said.
When asked why, McClure said he was never told.
“No idea, it was the most shocking thing to happen to me in my life, because I thought everything was going great. I was shocked at how smooth the transition had been, and how well received I was by the community, the staff and the city council.”
He said he was not given an opportunity for an open meeting.
“No, they never gave me an opportunity to decide anything,” he said. “Typically in Oregon, if you’re doing a performance evaluation, the employee has a right to request and open session or a closed session, they actually excluded me from the meeting, they went under a different executive session citation and had the entire discussion without me there.”
When pressed, he said he was never given a reason.
“I wasn’t fired for cause, so there wasn’t a violation of something. Something happened, and I have no idea what it is, instead of just talking to me about it, maybe I stepped on somebody’s toes or there wasn’t a local practice I was aware of. I was a new employee, they could have talked to me, but instead, they made their decision based on something.”
McClure said he didn’t think the termination was disqualifying for his consideration for the Scottsbluff city manager position.
“The key thing from my perspective, is I was doing a great job at Canby, hoping I was doing a great job. The reason they terminated me, I didn’t have any idea,” he said. “Talking at a broader level, with all the contacts I’ve made over 30 years, that’s only four months out of my career.”
The Star-Herald reached out to Canby officials for comment, but none had been received as of presstime.
McClure will be the third and final candidate to interview with the City of Scottsbluff at a special meeting held Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.