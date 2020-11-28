City manager candidate Scott McClure seeks top job

He’d worked in various positions for the city of Gresham from July 1989 through April 1996. After that, he had held the position of city manager for Coos Bay for two years. He was fired in September 2006. Then-Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti told the Register-Guard at the time.

“We were unable to resolve it, and felt it was time to terminate the situation,” Benetti said. “It’s a very progressive city right now, and we want the manager to move in that direction. There are a lot of subdivisions and developers coming in, and we have to have someone willing to keep pace with that. That didn’t seem to be the case (with McClure).”

McClure said in the interview he was one in a string of hires and fires at that city, which included his successor, who the Register-Guard reported was fired in 2009. He said he worked on “good projects” at the city, such as working to preserve a historical theater and bringing Home Depot to the area, a bid that failed.

“Unfortunately, it was a tough environment. They’d fired four or five managers before me, the manager after me also got fired,“ he said. “It was a tough environment to work in and by the time it got to termination, it was mutual.”

After Coos Bay, he went to Brush, Colorado, for nearly a decade.