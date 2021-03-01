City of Alliance starts city manager search over

The City of Alliance is back to square one on a city manager search, Mayor Mike Dafney told the Star-Herald Monday night.

Candidate Jeff Hecksel officially declined the offer to head the Alliance Monday evening, Dafney said. Dafney called the rejection a "suprise" and characterized it as "the timing is not right" for Hecksel and his wife. Hecksel did not return texts or calls for comment from the Star-Herald Moday evening.

The search started after the September 2020 resignation of Jeff Sprock. The city clerk and financial manager are currently splitting manager duties in the interim.

Dafney said the city will continue the method of searching for a candidate in-house, and will search until the position is filled. Dafney said the city is not considering hiring a search firm.

"I suppose that could change if the council desires but I haven't heard of a change," he said in a text message.

This is the second slate of finalist candidates in the five-month search.

