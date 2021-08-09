City of Gering approves LB 840 grant, hears TCD presentation

Gering City Council approved a $25,000 LB840 grant to be awarded to Old West Balloon Fest to assist with pilot lodging expenses at its meeting Monday.
The $25,000 will go toward an $80,000 expense for Old West Balloon Fest to lodge the pilots for the festival and the U.S. Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championships competition, which is part of OWBF’s contract with the Balloon Federation of America. OWBF executive director Colleen Johnson said.
The funds will assist with paying for the lodging of pilots at two Gering hotels, Hotel 21 and Monument Inn and Suites. Johnson said the City of Scottsbluff awarded a similar amount to assist with the lodging of pilots at Scottsbluff hotels.
Following the approval for Mayor Tony Kaufman to sign the economic development assistance agreement with Old West Balloon Fest, Twin Cities Development gave a presentation to the council about the services it provides.
“I want to go over this because … I want you to know what you’re getting for your $50,000,” executive director Rawnda Pierce said.
Pierce highlighted recent projects they’ve assisted on that directly impacted Gering, beginning with the most recent project of the rural workforce housing fund, which was awarded by the state legislature. Between the communities of Gering, Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Bayard and Kimball, TCD raised $915,000 for the fund, which the state then matched, bringing the fund to $1.8 million.
“What that does is any contractor or developer that wants to build houses in Gering, Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Bayard and Kimball, we have the funds for each of those communities,” Pierce said. “… It’s basically a short-term loan program, where they can build the house, don’t have to make any payments or interest until the house is sold, and then they pay us back, and then they can turn around and do it again. It helps reduce their risk a little bit.”
After Pierce highlighted some of the projects that have benefited Gering, Michelle Coolidge, community development director, talked about their business retention and expansion initiatives.
“Our role for business retention and expansion is to kind of act as a third party that’s neutral to the extent of being able to garner information on frustrations or concerns that a business owner might have and was facing their business, whether it be with just the general landscape of the community or the city in particular because of certain policies or that kind of thing,” she said.
Coolidge said she has been working to beef up some of the data gathering processes so that up to date information can be more readily available to the city, not just to the state.
“My work on your EDCC (Economic Development Certified Community) reapplication probably took about three times longer than it should have, because the ability to pull that information and compile it was difficult, and I’m changing that,” she said. “I promise you that.”