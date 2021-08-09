City of Gering approves LB 840 grant, hears TCD presentation

“What that does is any contractor or developer that wants to build houses in Gering, Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Bayard and Kimball, we have the funds for each of those communities,” Pierce said. “… It’s basically a short-term loan program, where they can build the house, don’t have to make any payments or interest until the house is sold, and then they pay us back, and then they can turn around and do it again. It helps reduce their risk a little bit.”

After Pierce highlighted some of the projects that have benefited Gering, Michelle Coolidge, community development director, talked about their business retention and expansion initiatives.

“Our role for business retention and expansion is to kind of act as a third party that’s neutral to the extent of being able to garner information on frustrations or concerns that a business owner might have and was facing their business, whether it be with just the general landscape of the community or the city in particular because of certain policies or that kind of thing,” she said.

Coolidge said she has been working to beef up some of the data gathering processes so that up to date information can be more readily available to the city, not just to the state.