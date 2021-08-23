City of Gering lets rezoning motion die

The Gering City Council let a motion to rezone a property from residential to commercial die at Monday night’s meeting, after a public hearing which heard arguments for and against the rezoning.
The property is located in the East Gering Neighborhood District at the corner of R and Sixth Streets. Officially, the property is described as “Lots 23 and 24, Block 4, Thorton’s First Addition, 1750 Sixth Street.”
According to meeting documents, Duncan Baker, the owner of the property, applied for a rezone from RM, or Medium Density Residential, to C-3, General Commercial District. City engineer Annie Folck further explained during the meeting that the intention of rezoning was to place storage units on the property.
Folck told the council that the planning commission voted unanimously to recommend against granting the rezoning for multiple reasons, the main one being that most of the area is residential and future plans for the area are residential in nature.
“The goal of that area is to remain residential. We feel that it’s important to be careful about letting commercial start encroaching into residential areas,” she said. “…In our planning commission discussions, one of the things they talked about was that if we continue doing this, where does it stop? At what point do we say that our residential neighborhoods need to be residential and our commercial needs to be commercial? So, staff’s recommendation is that this remain residential. … We did not feel that that’s appropriate to have in a residential area.”
Councilmember Julie Morrison asked Folck if spot zoning could be considered at all. Folck acknowledged that it’s something that isn’t technically illegal, but is often considered a red flag.
“Anytime there is just one lot, it does mean that you definitely need to very, very carefully consider if it makes sense with the overall context of the area,” she said.
Baker attended the meeting and made his pitch to the council about why the property should be rezoned, saying that its current value at $14,000 doesn’t make it attractive for buyers interested in developing it as a residential property.
“No one’s going to buy it for residential. It’s just going to sit empty,” he said. “So commercial is my idea to make it attractive for the city.”
Baker also said that there are other commercial entities in the area, including waste management across the street and Creative Signs by Cozad down the road. However, Folck said that the street provides “a clear delineation between the commercial and the residential,” while the proposed property is right next to all residential lots.
A resident of the neighborhood, Lester DeWitt, also spoke against the proposed rezoning at the meeting.
“So, one block off we have a city park, well maintained, well used. One block in the other direction, we have the junior high,” he said. “…This is a neighborhood that in the last five years has actually started to clean up. We’ve got younger people moving in. I’ve lived there for 17 years now, and we have finally started to see some better growth on our block … The last thing we need is more traffic for the kids that are walking to and from school, to and from the park.”
After the nearly 15-minute public hearing closed, the council entertained a motion to approve the rezoning application, but ultimately let it die with not a single motion in favor.
In other business, the council awarded a bid to Schank Roofing at $35,581.06 for asphalt shingle replacement on various city facilities due to hail damage from the 2019 hail storm. The funding will come from insurance proceeds, according to council documents.
The council also unanimously approved the final plat on lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 1, Brickfield Acres, as an addition to the City of Gering, a resolution to implement an investment policy and appoint an investment committee, and the appointments of councilmembers Michael Gillen and Cody Bohl to the investment committee.