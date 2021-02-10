City of Gering personnel committee approves adding three jobs

The City of Gering is poised to add three more jobs to the city’s roster after Tuesday’s noon personnel committee meeting – including one that’s already been filled.
The committee, which is comprised of the mayor and all council members, met Tuesday at noon to discuss adding an EMS coordinator, chief wastewater plant operator and deputy finance director, Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley said before the meeting.
In the end, the committee decided both the EMS coordinator and chief wastewater operator positions will be advertised, pending their acceptance at a Gering City Council meeting. The committee recommended changes to the deputy finance director qualifications and pay scale. However, the changes will only affect the position going forward, not the current new hire.
Neither Cooley nor City Administrator Pat Heath disclosed the deputy finance director’s identity in the meeting, but both confirmed Cheri Hutchison accepted the job in emails to the Star-Herald.
Hutchison, the former human resources director and controller at Ideal Linen and Uniform, did not return calls for comment.
Cooley said creating the position was difficult, as there are few counterparts in Nebraska.
“We took a look at other positions similar and tried to put those duties into this position. I do think that over the next year or so it might need to be tweaked, depending upon how this process goes and how the finance office is operated,” Cooley said.
City council members had some reservations about the high pay for that position and the minimum requirements.
Council members Ben Backus, Michael Gillen and Susan Wiedeman asked for changes to the minimum requirements, which read “Bachelor’s degree or high school diploma with three years supervisory experience.”
Backus asked if Hutchison has a bachelor’s degree, to which Heath responded, “No, she does not.”
“Her experience far exceeds the minimum requirements,” Heath said.
That minimum was changed to five years supervisory experience and the bachelor’s degree in administration or accounting became the preferred qualification, replacing an advanced degree.
The city-recommended pay was $30.02 to $38.78 per hour, the 25th of 28 grades in the city’s pay scale, equal to department heads in human resources, parks and tourism.
Committee Chair Pam O’Neal said she was concerned about the pay grade, echoed by Gillen and Wiedeman, both saying the responsibilities of managing a few people and assisting a director versus overseeing an entire department are too different to be compensated the same.
“We need to make sure that our requirements justify what we’re going to be paying these people,” Gillen said. “In my opinion, earning 30 bucks an hour, and you only have three years of supervisory experience, does not correlate.”
Heath said the compensation matches the ratio between the similar positions at the city of Scottsbluff. Heath also said day-to-day operations required someone on staff immediately.
“You also must consider the urgency we have with the resignation of the previous finance director, and we have no one,” Heath said.
Mayor Tony Kaufman said the position needs to be competitive, as other towns are looking to fill similar positions.
The recommendation was to lower the pay scale to between $28.56 and $36.93 an hour, but Hutchison will start at $37.68 per hour.
This is the latest development for the department which has seen shake-ups over the past six months.
Finance Director Renae Jimenez resigned abruptly in January, with neither her nor the city commenting on her departure. In July, the city announced it would cut two positions at city hall, changing the six positions for finance, utilities and clerical staff to four. In August, the city sent out 15 erroneous utility bills, asking for thousands more than average utility bills. Jimenez, who oversaw the utility office, said errors to meter changes in July were not recorded, and the office was short-staffed, citing the city’s reorganization.
Heath, who took over in January, said the city had complaints about late utility bills in October, November and December 2020, but said they were on time in January.
“I think it was just the new staff, you know, training, and getting efficiencies up where they belong,” Heath said.
In an interview Heath said there was no advertising for the position, because the city felt the gap with Jimenez’s departure had to be filled immediately. He said opening the position for two weeks, interviews and notice in the hiring process would set the city back further in managing accounts and the audit.
“So it’s been, you know, six, seven weeks, five to seven weeks, somewhere in there before we would have been able to fill that position,” Heath said. “That just wouldn’t work, because we have our daily operations going on, nothing stops to wait for that person.”
He said filling the finance director position is on the back burner.
“We want to get the utility office where everybody’s fully trained, fully staffed and then we’ll make that decision in due time,” Heath said.