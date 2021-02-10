City of Gering personnel committee approves adding three jobs

Heath said the compensation matches the ratio between the similar positions at the city of Scottsbluff. Heath also said day-to-day operations required someone on staff immediately.

“You also must consider the urgency we have with the resignation of the previous finance director, and we have no one,” Heath said.

Mayor Tony Kaufman said the position needs to be competitive, as other towns are looking to fill similar positions.

The recommendation was to lower the pay scale to between $28.56 and $36.93 an hour, but Hutchison will start at $37.68 per hour.

This is the latest development for the department which has seen shake-ups over the past six months.

Finance Director Renae Jimenez resigned abruptly in January, with neither her nor the city commenting on her departure. In July, the city announced it would cut two positions at city hall, changing the six positions for finance, utilities and clerical staff to four. In August, the city sent out 15 erroneous utility bills, asking for thousands more than average utility bills. Jimenez, who oversaw the utility office, said errors to meter changes in July were not recorded, and the office was short-staffed, citing the city’s reorganization.