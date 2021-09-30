 Skip to main content
City of Gering Planning Commission to hold public hearing regarding annexation
City of Gering Planning Commission to hold public hearing regarding annexation

  • Updated
GERING – The City of Gering Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting and public hearing regarding annexation of properties described in Resolution 9-21-5, all located within the extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction of the City of Gering, in Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska. The meeting and public hearing will be held on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at Gering City Hall Council Chambers, 1025 P St., Gering. At the conclusion of the public hearing, the planning commission may make a recommendation to the Gering City Council.

The Gering City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the annexation on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at Gering City Hall.

An agenda of the planning commission meeting, kept continually current, is available at the office of the City Clerk, 1025 P St., Gering. The agenda is also available on the City’s website at www.gering.org.

