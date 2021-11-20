City of Gering still searching for a finance director

Being without a permanent finance director for nearly a year, Gering city officials are looking for alternative methods to fill the vacancy. The position has been open since January 2021 when previous finance director Renae Jimenez resigned.

City Administrator Pat Heath said the city is looking at hiring a recruiting firm to help with the search. At this time, he said, they have compiled a list of five firms but hope to narrow it down to three in the near future and then get proposals from each of them about their process.

“I’ve never gone through this process with a recruiter before, so we want to make sure we have the right firm on board to get us the best person possible,” he said. “…We’re hoping by the end of the year, first part of January, we have someone lined up to begin that process.”

Heath said the city first advertised the position statewide and regionally in July, but received no applications by the end of the month. They advertised a second time from mid-August into September and received two applications at that point.

“…but we need more than that for a pool,” Heath said. “This is kind of a little different position than most. It’s an executive decision, and you want to have the best person, so you want to have the best pool of possible.”