City of Kimball's search for city administrator goes back to square one for a second time

The City of Kimball goes back to the drawing board after a second round of city administrator applicants fell through.

The city council held interviews for two finalists, Alan Lanning and Jonathan Cannon, on Nov. 16. The council was scheduled to discuss Mayor Keith Prunty’s appointment at the following city council meeting on Nov. 17. However, at the time, Prunty had not received a definitive acceptance from his pick for the position in time for the meeting.

A little over a week later, Prunty heard back from the finalists, both of whom he said accepted offers elsewhere.

Prunty said the council will most likely be opening up applications once again, explaining he first has to speak with the council about how to proceed.

“I just want to get with the council and decide which course of action we want to go with,” he said.

The city administrator position has been open since April, after previous administrator Dan Dean officially retired. The position has been temporarily filled by city treasurer Annette Brower and city clerk Katherine Terrill. Both will continue to serve as interim administrators until a permanent replacement is found.