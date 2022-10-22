City of Scottsbluff leading effort to reestablish East Overland Business Association

The area around East Overland Drive used to have its own business association years ago. Now, the City of Scottsbluff is assisting business owners interested in starting it up again.

Sharaya Toof, the city’s small business outreach/public relations coordinator, said business owners in the area have shown interest in restarting the association.

“When I was hired, and when we finished our strategic plan, creating an East Overland Business Association was on there. This has been something that’s’ been on my radar since I started,” she said.

The first meeting for the association will be at 9 a.m. at Rosita’s Restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 25. During the meeting, Toof said she’s interested in hearing what business owners would want the association to be like.

They can brainstorm events, start networking, and get a feel for what they’re looking for in such an endeavor.

“I want people to be friendly and know that they have each other to lean on if they want that,” she said.

Toof said that the inaugural meeting will also include information on a proposed creative district encompassing most of the East Overland area. Business owners will be able to learn more about what it is and its impact on the community.

Future meetings will likely switch locations, meeting up at different sites, but they’ll still plan to meet at 9 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

Toof also helps with the Broadway-focused Downtown Scottsbluff Association (DSA).

“We’re really doing some good things with DSA so I’m hoping to mirror that … I know this isn’t something that’s going to happen overnight; I think it’ll be a really good thing,” she said.

She can be reached for questions and information at 308-632-0052 or stoof@scottsbluff.org.