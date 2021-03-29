City of Scottsbluff receives clean audit, approves $26k in facade improvements

COVID-19 had no major impacts on the City of Scottsbluff’s finances, according to auditors.

Jada Thompson with auditors Contryman Associates told the Scottsbluff City Council the books looked clean.

“You guys receive an unqualified opinion which is, of course, the best opinion that you can get,” Thompson said.

For many towns and municipalities, COVID-19 introduced unexpected costs in addition to the virus’s human toll. Increased reliance on services, lost tax revenue from shutter businesses and personal cost brought on by quarantines created an unexpected cost for many in 2020. But not for Scottsbluff, according to Thompson.

“Looks like the City of Scottsbluff did fine throughout COVID-19,” Thompson said. “I didn’t see any (material) financial impacts.”

The only audit entry Thompson noted was the City’s LB 840 processes. LB 840 authorizes cities that meet certain requirements to collect tax dollars for economic development purposes. For Scottsbluff, Thompson said the process was challenging to get through.

“During the past year, I think (LB 840 funding) was pretty active and you have a lot going on,” she told the council.