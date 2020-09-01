City of Scottsbluff relaxes mask rules for customers

COVID-19 cases among city employees have impacted multiple departments within the City of Scottsbluff, but the city will still be relaxing mask requirements in city buildings.

The city council voted 3-2 Monday night to remove mask requirements for visitors to city-owned buildings, instead making them optional. Mayor Raymond Gonzales and council member Jeanne McKerrigan voted against the measure.

Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn began by asking council its preference regarding the city library, pointing out that schools have mask requirements and many users of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library are school-aged students.

“The question here is, ‘Do we want to relax the standard and say that it’s voluntary?’ I know some of you feel very strongly about that,” Kuckkahn said. “Or do we conform to the school district’s guidance and maintain the same standard the school district has in place, and until they modify that standard we would continue, at least at the library to continue that standard.

“The concern that I have is that if there’s tracing, and there’s concern at the school level, and it’s traced back to the library, I think that ... we would get a black eye, I’ll put it that way.”

Gonzales asked city attorney Kent Hadenfeldt if there was any city liability in the event of a COVID-19 exposure at the library. Hadenfeldt said where people are not required to go to the facility, there would likely be no basis for a claim.

Kuckkahn said he didn’t have the same issues when it comes to City Hall or other city facilities as they do not have the foot traffic seen at the library.