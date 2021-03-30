City of Scottsbluff workers install new playground equipment

As the weather warms, kids and parents look to the outdoors. When they make their way outdoors, new equipment at Scottsbluff parks waits for them.

Scottsbluff Park Supervisor Rick Deeds said his staff will finish replacing some playground equipment by Thursday.

“What we are trying to do here is replace some equipment that had to get removed. So we are just doing a replacement,” Deeds said, adding that the equipment reached the end of its life cycle.

Pioneer Park, Lacy Park and Frank Park were among the sites undergoing renovation.

Deeds said the money to pay for the renovations comes from Keno funds leftover from the 2019-2020 budget. In all, Deeds said the new equipment costs about $32,000.

“We just replaced some stuff that had to come out because it was just old,” he said.

Deeds said his department plans to scrap the old playground equipment once it’s all pulled out.

“You can’t resell them. You can’t refurbish them. I mean, they’re to the point where the reason we get rid of them is we can’t do more with them. So, they go to scrap,” he said.

Deeds said they will reopen all playgrounds by April 1.

