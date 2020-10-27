City officials opt to move Robidoux Trading Post, intact

The city of Gering will not tear down the historic Robidoux Trading Post at Carter Canyon, and instead announced Monday that the structure will move to a new location at the Five Rocks Amphitheater.
It’s another twist in the fate of the 28-year old replica of a fur-trading post built in 1830s by the Robidoux brothers. In August, city officials were developing a plan to “dismantle the post, salvage what we can and put it in storage,” citing weathering and the owners’ decision to terminate the lease for the property.
Now, that’s all changed.
Gering Tourism Director Karla Niedan-Streeks said the changed recommendations came from Russell Reisig, who owns Russell Excavation and Construction. She said Reisig, the city engineer and other officials evaluated the structure after the August announcement.
“In great news to all of us, Russell’s Excavation said, in fact, the post can be moved, intact, and that was the recommendation we should take,” she said. “Many of the timbers have been out there 28-plus years, and if we were to try to dismantle it, as much as 50% of the posts would be unsalvageable due to deterioration.”
She said storage added another step into the process.
“When you take something apart and put it in storage, the reality that you’re going to put it back up is not as strong as moving it intact,” she said.
Niedan-Streeks said the new location is the southwest corner of the Grasslands near the intersection of D Street and County Road P. She said it offers both a scenic view and accessibility of bathrooms and parking at Five Rocks Amphitheater, without anything industrial to mar the view.
“It has perfect views of Dome Rock on the right, if you look to the left, there’s the monument,” she said. “It looks as natural almost as it does in Carter Canyon, minus a few trees,” she said.
She said it was a close race between the four other areas considered for selection, but settled on this area because of the connection of County Road P to Robidoux Road a historic connection. She said the other reason was to make the trading post a stand-alone attraction in a tourism corridor, near the Robidoux RV Park and with future connections of pathways from Scottsbluff National Monument and Legacy of the Plains.
“The story of the Trading Post will not be diminished by the other stories that are being told, it will be set in a location where the story of the post will be told itself,” she said.
Barb Netherland, the president of the Friends of Robidoux — a volunteer board of eight members charged with the care of the site — said she feels very good about the new site. She said more accessibility visitation and a closer proximity can mean the volunteers can do more with the replica.
“We’ll have a few months to figure out interpretations both inside and outside the post — after it warms up again,” she said.
She said some ground work to prepare for the post will be starting shortly, and she anticipates the post being moved no later than early January.
Reisig told the Star-Herald that he was asked to look at the building sometime in September and he made the determination it could be moved.
“They’d never get it back to the way it was otherwise,” he said.
He said it’ll take a lot of hard work and digging to move the historic building, one of several he’s had to move in the past few years.
“I think we can do it,” he said.
