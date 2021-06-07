City seeking unlimited liquor licenses for plaza

“They (Nebraska Liquor Control Commission) want to review it every now and then to see if this is something that could be a permanent licensed area,” Hadenfeldt said. “But it will probably never be a permanent licensed area, because we don’t have the facilities for it.”

Council member Nathan Green was a little wary at first that with the unlimited designation, the plaza might become something like “the Scottsbluff Beer Garden,” and encourage all drinking events to take place there. However, Lehl explained that every event would still have to get approved for the license by the council.

Lehl did agree that there needed to be additional stipulations if the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission were to grant the request, and it would be something that she plans to work out with her staff and the city council in the future.

“If you want to pass an ordinance or resolution to limit the number, you can still do that,” she told the council. “And that was also something we talked about: how many is too many?”

McKerrigan, Green and Dr. Jordan Colwell, ended up voting in favor of sending the letter signed by McKerrigan, acknowledging the growth and business the events at the plaza have brought to Downtown Scottsbluff.