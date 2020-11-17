City-Wide Façade Improvement Program rolls out this week

SCOTTSBLUFF - Business owners with properties in the Community Redevelopment Area of Scottsbluff will soon be able to receive assistance from the City of Scottsbluff to improve the façade or street view of their properties. After successfully administering a similar program along the East Overland Corridor, the city-wide program is a project the current city council prioritized.

Qualified property owners can begin applying for the funds, which total $250,000, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17. Applications will be reviewed by city staff and then presented to the Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) for compliance and considered on a first come, first serve basis. The CRA will then make recommendations to the city council for final approval.

The minimum grant amount is $500 and the maximum amount is $10,000 per property. City funds must be matched dollar for dollar by the property owner and all funds (grant funds and the match) must be used to improve the appearance of a clearly visible portion of the exterior of an eligible property.