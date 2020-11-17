City-Wide Façade Improvement Program rolls out this week

SCOTTSBLUFF - Business owners with properties in the Community Redevelopment Area of Scottsbluff will soon be able to receive assistance from the City of Scottsbluff to improve the façade or street view of their properties. After successfully administering a similar program along the East Overland Corridor, the city-wide program is a project the current city council prioritized.
Qualified property owners can begin applying for the funds, which total $250,000, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17. Applications will be reviewed by city staff and then presented to the Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) for compliance and considered on a first come, first serve basis. The CRA will then make recommendations to the city council for final approval.
The minimum grant amount is $500 and the maximum amount is $10,000 per property. City funds must be matched dollar for dollar by the property owner and all funds (grant funds and the match) must be used to improve the appearance of a clearly visible portion of the exterior of an eligible property.
Applications must include actual bids or estimates which equal or exceed the grant funds requested and matching funds. Bids or estimates must be from, and work must be completed by, a contractor registered with the City of Scottsbluff. Costs of materials are also eligible for reimbursement if the property owner provides the labor.
Applicants must pay for the work and/or materials and submit to the city all receipts for work completed and for materials purchased in order to be reimbursed. All work must be completed and receipts submitted to the city for reimbursement by Sept. 10, 2021.
The guidelines and application as well as a map of the Community Development Area are available on the City of Scottsbluff website at www.scottsbluff.org or by stopping by city hall located at 2525 Circle Drive in Scottsbluff.
