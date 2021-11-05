Civil Air Patrol taking students to the air Saturday

The Nebraska Wing of the Civil Air Patrol will be holding a recruitment event Saturday at West Nebraska Regional Airport.

Every state has a Civil Air Patrol, as well as U.S. territories like Puerto Rico, Second Lt. Debra Claussen told the Star-Herald. The Civil Air Patrol is a non-profit public service organization that is authorized by the U.S. Air Force as a civilian auxiliary. It’s members carry out emergency service and disaster relief missions and work to promote aerospace, aviation and STEM-related careers through its cadet programs.

“We do search and rescue, radio and cybersecurity, and pretty much anything that the Air Force wants us to do and allow us to do,” Claussen said.

She said the program started in 1941, prior to Pearl Harbor, when members would patrol the coast line by aircraft for suspicious activity, like submarines.

“The talk is that there were even planes that were outfitted with torpedoes,” she said.

On Saturday, 8 to 5 p.m., the Civil Air Patrol will host a flight clinic for local students in Jr. ROTC programs and the Civil Air Patrol’s Cadet Program. Students as young as 12 years old can be cadets in the Civil Air Patrol and once they turn 18, they are “senior members” of the Civil Air Patrol.