Civil Air Patrol taking students to the air Saturday

The Nebraska Wing of the Civil Air Patrol will be holding a recruitment event Saturday at West Nebraska Regional Airport.
Every state has a Civil Air Patrol, as well as U.S. territories like Puerto Rico, Second Lt. Debra Claussen told the Star-Herald. The Civil Air Patrol is a non-profit public service organization that is authorized by the U.S. Air Force as a civilian auxiliary. It’s members carry out emergency service and disaster relief missions and work to promote aerospace, aviation and STEM-related careers through its cadet programs.
“We do search and rescue, radio and cybersecurity, and pretty much anything that the Air Force wants us to do and allow us to do,” Claussen said.
She said the program started in 1941, prior to Pearl Harbor, when members would patrol the coast line by aircraft for suspicious activity, like submarines.
“The talk is that there were even planes that were outfitted with torpedoes,” she said.
On Saturday, 8 to 5 p.m., the Civil Air Patrol will host a flight clinic for local students in Jr. ROTC programs and the Civil Air Patrol’s Cadet Program. Students as young as 12 years old can be cadets in the Civil Air Patrol and once they turn 18, they are “senior members” of the Civil Air Patrol.
Pilots and planes with the Nebraska and Colorado Wings of the Civil Air Patrol will be on hand, with Jr. ROTC and cadets participating in the clinic being able to take to the air.
“For some of them, it will be the first time they have flown,” Claussen said.
People of any age can get involved in the Civil Air Patrol. Claussen, who said she is in her 60s, said she became involved after retirement “because I’m not the sit in the rocking chair type of person.” During her first year, she said, she repelled down a 100-foot tower and flew in a Blackhawk helicopter.
“We all get to fly. We all get to do neat things,” she said. “...You get to do things you don’t normally get to do. All of the members have their own stories about why they joined.”
The public can come out to the airport, visit with the pilots and see the planes. Flights for the public aren’t being offered, but people are welcome to come and watch, Claussen said.