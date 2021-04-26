Closures, other announcements for Arbor Day

The Scotts Bluff County Offices will be closed on Friday, April 30 in observance of the Arbor Day holiday.
The City of Gering offices will be closed Friday, April 30 in observance of Arbor Day.
City of Gering and City of Mitchell residential and commercial customers normally collected on Friday will be collected on Thursday, April 29 after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Thursday. Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.
Yard waste collection season in Gering started April 1. Green containers are for yard waste only.