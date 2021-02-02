Comissioners OK subletting Keno operations

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approved a contract in a 3-2 vote Monday night to allow Lucky One LLC, which has operated the county’s keno lottery games for over a decade, to sublet to another company in preparation for a sale.
Keno has generated money in Scotts Bluff County for more than three decades. It was privatized in 2007 when Lucky One LLC won the bid for the county’s Keno operation. It’s had two five-year contracts, which ends in 2022. Under the agreement, Lucky One pays Scotts Bluff County between $300,000 to $400,000 a year for keno operations. Depending on activity, the games generate several hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for the county, which can be used to benefit the community. For fiscal year 2020, there was more than $700,000 in the county’s keno fund.
In November, Lucky One Keno owner Andy Clarkson appeared alongside attorney Rick Ediger asking the board for their approval of the sale to Small Computer Solutions, owned by Ryan Keller and his aunt since June 2019.
At the time, Ediger told the commissioners Lucky One needed the county’s consent for the transfer and approval to file a gaming permit with the Nebraska Department of Revenue, which oversees the state’s gaming industry. Ediger said the company has 19 agreements in the Panhandle, with seven that benefit the county, making them the largest partner.
“Lucky One also has agreements with Gering and a few other communities where they operate for them as well, and for this to take place, we’ll have to go to them,” Ediger said at the November meeting. “But, we need to start someplace, and the county is the biggest part of the operation, without the county’s approval, the agreement doesn’t go anywhere.”
Ediger said they would also look to negotiate a new contract, rather than carry the terms of the current contract, expiring in Dec. 2022.
Commissioners took no action at the meeting in November, requesting closed sessions and additional information from Lucky One LLC.
At the Jan. 19 meeting, the board went into executive session for over an hour to discuss the ongoing contract negotiations and personnel regarding the contract.
On Feb. 1, the board approved an agreement to allow Lucky One to subcontract. Lisa Rien, the county’s management accountant said this was an alternative to the conditions Lucky Keno and Small Computer Solutions asked for in November.
“We were not in favor of how that transaction was occurring, or how they were handling our contract,” Rien said. “So now they’re coming back, looking to subcontract and they’re looking for the county’s consent to do this.”
Keller would be the contact for Keno, appear before the board and answer to them, Rien said.
Commissioners Mark Reichert and Charlie Knapper voted against the sublet agreement, while Mark Harris, Russ Reisig and chairman Ken Meyer voted to approve it. When asked about the vote, Knapper said Lucky Keno is “very financially stable and provides us the best risk management and I don’t want that to change.”