Commission approves 2022 bighorn sheep season

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved the authorization of one lottery and one auction permit for the 2022 bighorn sheep season when it met Aug. 27 in Gering. The 2022 bighorn sheep season will be Nov. 29-Dec. 22.

Commissioners also drew the winner of the 2021 bighorn sheep lottery permit. The winner is Tait Knutson of Niobrara.

The Commission also amended aquatic invasive species regulations to:

­— Add five plant species and recategorize some species on the AIS list;

­— Define that boat drain plugs must be removed when leaving a Game and Parks launch site;

­— Define that aquatic plant material and any lake water cannot be present on vessels or trailers when entering or leaving a Game and Parks launch site; and

­— Address inspection requirements and decontamination procedures when AIS are found

Additionally, the commissioners heard a report on water issues, including instream flow appropriations. They heard updates on the progress of the depredation program, the agency’s media and social media efforts, and a report on fishing permit sales in 2021 compared to 2020.