Commission promotes phone bill assistance program

The Nebraska Public Service Commission and National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners teamed up to declare Sept. 12-16 "Lifeline Awareness Week."

“Lifeline is a federal program established in 1985 by the Federal Communications Commission and is intended to help make affordable voice and broadband services available to qualified participants,” Carrie Gans, assistant director of the Telecommunications/NUSF Department at PSC, said in an email to the Star-Herald.

A statewide service, the Nebraska Telephone Assistance Program, is run similarly to Lifeline and offers comparable benefits to eligible Nebraskans.

Both services provide monthly assistance to help lessen the burden of telephone bills.

The federal discount takes up to $9.25 per month off an eligible service, while NTAP provides an additional $3.50 discount. People only qualify for the latter if they also participate in the federal Lifeline program.

“Both programs really offer an opportunity to connect households that might need extra assistance,” Gans said.

She said eligible programs include Medicaid, SNAP, Supplemental Security Income, federal public housing assistance, Children’s Health Insurance programs and veterans or survivors pension benefits.

Participants could also apply by demonstrating a household income at or below 135% of the federal poverty level.

Currently, just 3% of eligible Nebraskans participate in the Lifeline program. Of 160,000 qualifying individuals, only 5,500 people are enrolled.

Participation is much higher in other states. Alaska is best at 37% enrollment. In California, the state with the highest number of people in the program — 1.1 million — still has only 31% of eligible residents take part.

The only states that Nebraska beats in either total number participating or participation rate are Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming. The last of these has fewer than 400 residents out of an eligible 50,000 enrolled in the Lifeline program.

More information about the Lifeline and NTAP programs is at https://psc.nebraska.gov/telecommunications/nebraska-telephone-assistance-programlifeline.