The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners approved a bid for the replacement of the County Road 5 bridge at its regular meeting on Monday, April 17.

“This has been a long time coming here, this County Road 5 bridge,” highway superintendent Steve Baird said.

Baird presented three bids for consideration in regards to the bridge replacement, identified as Lyman East. Bids were submitted by ZTLEP Paving LLC for $579,721.35 and Paul Reed Construction for $614,464.12, but the project was awarded to Eric Reichert Insulation & Construction Inc. for the amount of $465,537.90.

With an initial engineer’s estimate of $595,000, the winning bid comes in nearly $130,000 below the budgeted amount. Baird said that work on the project is expected to begin in September.

Other business for the board included the renewal and increase of the county’s contract with Regional West Medical Center for public health nursing hours. According to Health Department director Paulette Schnell, the contract has been in place since 1978 and has led to a good working relationship.

“Five years ago was the last time we renewed this,” Schnel said. “We’re asking for a 10% increase to move forward with the same amount of hours, 4,328 person hours.”

The partnership with Regional West sees nurses assist the county in numerous ways, which include working with local schools to provide immunizations and providing wellness education programs as needed. The renewed contract will take effect on July 1.

The board also approved a transfer of funds from Capital Improvement to Marketing to cover initial expenses related to the upcoming USA Gravel National Championship. Tourism director Brenda Leisy said that the funds would go to the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, and that several avenues exist to repay the amount in a short time.

“The one we do know for sure is that the City of Gering will provide tons of in-kind services to us, and USA Cycling then reimburses us for those amounts,” Leisy said. “Then the second one that we know for sure is our potential to sell expo spaces. We’ll have 130 ten by ten spaces that we’re selling for $500 each, so that’s $65,000 annually.”

Leisy went on to say that any additional money left in the fund after two years will be used as start-up money for the Scotts Bluff/Gering Sports Council.

Also on the subject of tourism, the board also approved the appointment of Midwest Theater director Tina Worthman to the Tourism Advisory Board. Worthman is a Gering native who has served in her role at the Midwest for three months. Previously, she served as director of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens in addition to experience in marketing and public relations with the State of Wyoming.

“She has a wonderful resume, she has so much experience in tourism. She got right in on the conversation the other day, and she will be a huge asset to our committee,” Leisy said.