Commissioners approve law enforcement contract with Minatare, delay acceptance of fuel bids

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners approved terms to formalize the process of assisting the Minatare Police Department by sending deputies to cover police officers’ shifts at its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 5.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Troy Brown said that the sheriff’s department grants requests to cover police shifts in the City of Minatare approximately six times a year, and that the terms voted upon were intended to make the arrangement official.

The law enforcement contract was previously discussed at the board’s regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, but no action was taken at that time.

The proposed terms of the contract would require Minatare to pay the hourly wage of the deputy covering the shift, a $20 per hour fee for use of county equipment (including patrol cars), and an additional charge equal to 39.324% of the deputy’s wage to be paid to the county to cover expenses related to benefits. This amounts to around $50.42 per hour for a first-year deputy in total.

The board approved the contract as written, which will be delivered to Minatare’s Chief of Police Jared Shepard for acceptance.

Other business at the meeting included discussion and consideration of awarding an annual fuel bid. After discussion on the market trends of fuel prices, the board voted to reject all current bids and task Highway Superintendent Steve Baird with monitoring prices and assessing when to put out the call for new bids. In the meantime, the county will purchase its fuel from Sapp Bros. Petroleum, Inc., which had the lowest bid price as of Monday evening.

The board also took action to initiate the repair of the elevator at 1600 10th Street, which was formerly the County owned DHHS building. The bid to repair the elevator was awarded to TK Elevator for $20,689.07, half of which will be awarded upon order and half upon completion. According to Facilities Manager Jay Steinle, TK Elevator was the only bidder in line with the county’s desire to repair the current elevator rather than replacing it entirely, which would cost more than $70,000.

The next meeting for the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19.