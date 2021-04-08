Commissioners approve resolutions, transfer money into district court budget

The Box Butte County Commissioners approved adding funds to the district court’s budget after increased funding to provide attorneys for defendants. The commissioners took the action during the Wednesday, April 8, meeting at the county courthouse in Alliance. On the agenda were three resolutions and one agreement for discussion.

Up first was Resolution 2021-02, which Box Butte County Clerk Judy Messersmith said “is to transfer funds from the Public Defender budget to the District Court budget.”

“Judge O’Gorman had contacted me with some concerns that he was at the bottom of his budget with three months left,” Box Butte County Attorney Terry Curtiss said. “The primary reason for that being all of the appointed counsel fees that had gone to replacing the public defender.

“He also has a couple of jury trials scheduled, one of them being a murder trial that will require a large jury pool in order to pick the jury. Based on those concerns, I said that you would explore options and the logical option would be to take it from the public defender budget because we aren’t spending money on a public defender. This just keeps his books on the plus side which is necessary.”