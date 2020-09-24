Commissioners call this year a ‘tight cash year,’ budget sent to state

“There’s just more money in the pot,” he said about those counties.

When it comes to what that difference is between Scotts Bluff County and others of similar size, Meyer said he’s not sure.

“Who knows what the difference is, but their valuations are higher than ours.”

Commissioners approved a 3% cost of living increase for county employees, as employees did not receive a cost-of-living increase last year. County Finance Manager Lisa Rein said in an interview she found out just a day before presenting the budget that commissioners approved a resolution in 2018 to allow elected officials a cost of living increase, which was not part of the budget.

“We didn’t change the budget, there wasn’t time,” she said. “We asked the officials to try to absorb their cost of living increase in the budgets given to them.”

The January 2018 resolution approved increases for elected officials, with then-Chairman Mark Masterton saying that elected officials were underpaid.

“What that’s telling you is that Scotts Bluff County doesn’t pay a reasonable wage for those particular jobs,” Masterton told the Star-Herald at the time.