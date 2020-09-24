Commissioners call this year a ‘tight cash year,’ budget sent to state

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approved an increased budget Friday after weeks-long discussions hearing requests from department heads and requesting cuts to balance the $46 million budget.
Included is the county’s increased tax ask for $12.9 million, up $113,995 from last year. Property valuations increased 0.86% or $26 million for a total of $3.05 billion. The valuation increase made $110,169 available to the county to boost spending.
Chairman Ken Meyer and other commissioners said in previous meetings that they have concern that property valuations might decline due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy. In a letter to the state auditor, Meyer said, right now, the predictions are just speculation but said he’s concerned with construction slow-downs.
“We don’t know for sure, we don’t have a crystal ball,” Meyer said.
Meyer praised county officials for constantly looking for deals, buying used and repairing old equipment with a tight budget.
“But some years, you have to replace everything you’ve been repairing, we’re seeing that with the Roads Department and the Detention Center,” he said.
Meyer said other counties with increased valuations such as Lincoln County and Madison County start budget years with surpluses. State data shows those counties are worth between $4.9 billion and $4 billion, respectively.
“There’s just more money in the pot,” he said about those counties.
When it comes to what that difference is between Scotts Bluff County and others of similar size, Meyer said he’s not sure.
“Who knows what the difference is, but their valuations are higher than ours.”
Commissioners approved a 3% cost of living increase for county employees, as employees did not receive a cost-of-living increase last year. County Finance Manager Lisa Rein said in an interview she found out just a day before presenting the budget that commissioners approved a resolution in 2018 to allow elected officials a cost of living increase, which was not part of the budget.
“We didn’t change the budget, there wasn’t time,” she said. “We asked the officials to try to absorb their cost of living increase in the budgets given to them.”
The January 2018 resolution approved increases for elected officials, with then-Chairman Mark Masterton saying that elected officials were underpaid.
“What that’s telling you is that Scotts Bluff County doesn’t pay a reasonable wage for those particular jobs,” Masterton told the Star-Herald at the time.
The county commissioners approved a 38.61% raise for themselves in that resolution. The board raised county commissioner wages by 38.6%, and gave other elected officials raises between 22.7%, (Sheriff Mark Overman $72,816.96 to $89,109) to 1.7% (county clerk, register of deeds, county treasurer, clerk of the district court, and county assessor wages increased from $61,682.09 in 2018 to $62,731). In the resolution, all elected official’s salaries are subject to possible cost-of-living increases.
Commissioners rejected the cost of living increase last week. It would have added $540 to their $24,893 annual salaries and just under $600 to the chairman’s $27,382 annual salary.
Commissioner Charlie Knapper said the decision was before his time but was based on studies comparing wages to similar counties and finding elected officials to be underpaid.
“There was quite a bit of contention around those raises in 2018, some of which were significant increases,” Knapper said. “The reason they got into that situation was the board hadn’t been giving elected officials (cost-of-living increases) when they gave county staff the cost of living increases.”
Commissioner Mark Harris said the commission asked elected officials to move money around within their own budgets to accept the cost of living increase.
“The highest paid elected official is the county attorney, he gets paid $99,000, so that’s $3,000 for him, $3,000 for his deputy, worst case,” Harris said. “The worst case scenarios is $6,000. To pay him the 3% cost-of-living increase, the department is going to have to figure out where to cut $6,000 dollars otherwise, which is minimal in my opinion.”
